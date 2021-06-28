 Skip to main content
Volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained in crash on way to accident scene

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — A 21-year-old volunteer firefighter from Mattoon has died from injuries he sustained in a crash while responding to an accident late afternoon Sunday on Interstate 57, Illinois State Police District 10 reported.

The State Police reported that the crash occurred as firefighter Mehdi Mourad, a volunteer with the Wabash Fire Protection District, was responding in his personal vehicle to a crash at approximately 4:31 p.m. on I-57 at milepost 184.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our firemen last night," the Wabash Fire Protection District posted on its Facebook page Monday morning. "Please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time"

Police said Mourad lost control of his car and rear-ended a sport utility vehicle, driven by Karen Smith of Centralia, that was stopped on the right shoulder of I-57 southbound at approximately milepost 188 with its hazard lights activated due to severe weather in the area.

Mourad was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated, police said. Mourad was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Smith, 54, and her passenger, a 12-year-old girl from Centralia, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

