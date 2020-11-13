Watch now: 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County on Thursday.

The county has had 959 total positive cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Shelby County Health Department. There were 147 active cases Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Shelby County has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.

State officials on Thursday reported 12,702 new COVID-19 cases, including 43 more deaths. Overall, Illinois has reported 536,542 cases and 10,477 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made similar pleas for Illinoisans to stay home as rates increase.

Chicago officials have advised against travel to states with high infection rates for months.

A revamped travel order announced earlier this week requires a two-week quarantine or negative COVID-19 test depending on the state. City residents who travel face the same rules upon return.