Watch now: 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County on Thursday.

The county has had 959 total positive cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Shelby County Health Department. There were 147 active cases Thursday. 

Since the pandemic began, Shelby County has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.

State officials on Thursday reported 12,702 new COVID-19 cases, including 43 more deaths. Overall, Illinois has reported 536,542 cases and 10,477 deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made similar pleas for Illinoisans to stay home as rates increase. 

Chicago officials have advised against travel to states with high infection rates for months.

A revamped travel order announced earlier this week requires a two-week quarantine or negative COVID-19 test depending on the state. City residents who travel face the same rules upon return.

City officials have threatened hefty fines for those who don't comply, but there appears to be little enforcement. 

Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020

Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020

It's been an election like no other, and votes are still being counted. Here's what Illinoisans had to say Wednesday morning about the results so far. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

