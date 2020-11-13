Watch now: 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County on Thursday.
The county has had 959 total positive cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Shelby County Health Department. There were 147 active cases Thursday.
Since the pandemic began, Shelby County has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.
State officials on Thursday reported 12,702 new COVID-19 cases, including 43 more deaths. Overall, Illinois has reported 536,542 cases and 10,477 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made similar pleas for Illinoisans to stay home as rates increase.
Chicago officials have advised against travel to states with high infection rates for months.
A revamped travel order announced earlier this week requires a two-week quarantine or negative COVID-19 test depending on the state. City residents who travel face the same rules upon return.
City officials have threatened hefty fines for those who don't comply, but there appears to be little enforcement.
Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020
Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020
It's been an election like no other, and votes are still being counted. Here's what Illinoisans had to say Wednesday morning about the results so far.
Man on the street - Richard Kellerhals on the election
Man on the street - Joe Zaklan on the Graduated Tax Amendment
Reporter Valerie Wells talks with voter Jennifer Power about her emotions, the day after the 2020 election.
"I think there are a number of avenues still available for (Trump) to win, but I think that door is closing," voter Tim Spinner tells reporter…
"Whoever wins, we should settle down and trust our constitution, that there's a balance of power," said voter Tom Beck.
ISU history chair Ross Kennedy reacts to election and politics
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!