Watch now: 1st Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center workers get COVID-19 vaccine

MATTOON — The first-to-mind word for Kayla Deters was "grateful."
The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center nurse practitioner took her turn Thursday morning in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, getting one of about 600 doses of the vaccine the hospital received.
Deters and other front-line health care workers, those most likely to treat or have contact with COVID-19 patients, are the first to receive the newly developed vaccine.
"We're fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to keep our patients and family safe," she said.
Under the state plan, counties that have high COVID fatality rates are a priority. Coles County is one of those.
Doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving this week.
“I'm pleased to say that all shipments arrived safely and securely at their destinations over the course of the last two days,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday during his daily COVID-19 update. “With these latest shipments, Illinois will have received the entirety of this week's vaccine allotment. It is truly exciting to see health care workers, our heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic who have put themselves at risk every day to save lives, begin to receive their vaccines.”
Of that first shipment, about 3,500 doses were administered to health care workers as of Thursday, he said.
SBLHC received the vaccine on Wednesday and began a "rapid-fire" vaccination of employees that should be completed within a few days, hospital pharmacy Director Matt Clifton said.
Workers receiving the first doses are physicians, nurses, critical care unit workers and others "most likely to see COVID," he said.
"It's the light at the end of the tunnel," Clifton said about the prospect of, at some point, ending the coronavirus pandemic. "We've been dealing with it for so long it seems surreal. It's still going to be a long journey."
It will still be some time before the vaccine will be available to the general public, Clifton noted. Also, vaccinations won't end the need for wearing face masks, social distancing and other precautions until widespread immunity is achieved.
Next up will be other health care workers who "could be seeing" COVID-19 patients, he said.
"It will pretty much be any patient-facing area," he said. "Pretty much the whole facility will be hit."
Clifton also said it was "great news" that it ended up that six doses of vaccine can come from each of the 95 vials the hospital received, one more per vial than expected.
SBLHC should soon receive additional vaccine to be used for the second, follow-up dose needed for each person vaccinated, he also said.
The Coles County Health Department coordinated the delivery of the vaccine to SBLHC and hospital officials indicated their gratitude for the department's and others' efforts in dealing with the pandemic.
"The Coles County Health Department and other public health departments throughout the region we serve have been wonderful partners with us throughout the pandemic," SBLHC President Jerry Esker said in a statement. "We have relied on their expertise and assistance for most of this year and I know processes and procedures went more smoothly because of them."
Future shipments of the vaccine will be stored in a freezer SBLHC obtained earlier this year.
The specially designed unit is capable of temperatures of 80 degrees below zero Celsius, or 112 below zero Fahrenheit, temperatures needed for the vaccine's storage.
SBLHC laboratory Operations Manager Dave Sowers said the hospital already has freezer units that can store the expected vaccine from Moderna, which won't have to be kept at quite as low a temperature.
