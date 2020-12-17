Watch now: 1st Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center workers get COVID-19 vaccine

SBLHC received the vaccine on Wednesday and began a "rapid-fire" vaccination of employees that should be completed within a few days, hospital pharmacy Director Matt Clifton said.

Workers receiving the first doses are physicians, nurses, critical care unit workers and others "most likely to see COVID," he said.

"It's the light at the end of the tunnel," Clifton said about the prospect of, at some point, ending the coronavirus pandemic. "We've been dealing with it for so long it seems surreal. It's still going to be a long journey."

It will still be some time before the vaccine will be available to the general public, Clifton noted. Also, vaccinations won't end the need for wearing face masks, social distancing and other precautions until widespread immunity is achieved.

Next up will be other health care workers who "could be seeing" COVID-19 patients, he said.

"It will pretty much be any patient-facing area," he said. "Pretty much the whole facility will be hit."