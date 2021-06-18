Watch now: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Coles County

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Friday reported three additional laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total case count for Coles County to 5,921 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of those, 5,804 people have recovered, 16 are recovering and 99 are deceased. One individual is currently hospitalized.

The health department also announced a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 walk-up clinic on June 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. The clinic will be held during the Cruisin Broadway event in the parking lot at the corner of 15th and 16th street in Mattoon. All adults ages 18 and up can register on-site and will be required to wear a face mask and provide an insurance card.

Two other vaccine clinics will be held on the coming Mondays. The health department and the Illinois National Guard will administer vaccines in local high schools. The first will take place at Mattoon High School, 2521 Walnut Ave., on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second will be held June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Charleston High School's cafeteria, 1615 Lincoln Ave.

These vaccine drives will distribute the Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 12 and older. Masks are required to enter the building and all minors must be accompanied by a guardian.

As of today, nearly 69% of Illinois adults have received the first vaccine and around 52% are fully vaccinated.