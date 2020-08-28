Watch now: Shelby Co. reaches warning level, reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — News that Shelby County was one of 30 counties in the state to reach warning level came as no surprise to local officials.

The Shelby County Health Department has included statistics that would make them eligible for the warning-level designation for the past week in its virus updates.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

The Shelby County positivity rate for the week ending Aug. 15 was 7.7% and weekly positives per 100,000 population exceeding 50 per 100,000 with 133. During the week ending Aug. 22, its positivity rate is now at 9.3% with weekly positives rate per 100,000 population of 193.

On Friday, Shelby County reported five new cases, bringing its total count to 185.

Of the new cases, three residents with mild symptoms range in age from 31 to 78 years old. A 23-year-old male is asymptomatic. A 71-year-old male is still being investigated.