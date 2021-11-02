Watch now: Ameren responds to multiple gas leaks in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON — Two gas leaks around downtown Charleston over the last few days caused sudden road closures.
Both leaks were unrelated, said Ameren representative Marcelyn Love, and were safely resolved within a matter of hours.
The most recent occurred on Tuesday morning. The
city of Charleston reported at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday that 18th Street/Illinois Route 130 has reopened at Madison Avenue/Illinois Route 316 following a natural gas leak but the 1700 block of Madison remains closed.
The leak was caused when a contractor was performing boring work and hit a half-inch natural gas service line, Love said in an email.
"Crews responded to the scene and the gas was safely shut off around 12:14 p.m.," said Love.
The city reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that the intersection had been temporarily closed.
Crews from Ameren were also out late Monday morning working on a line on Seventh Street, just south of the courthouse square.
This gas leak occurred Friday in the line running between the courthouse and the jail.
"Ameren Illinois crews monitored the situation over the weekend while we worked with the city to coordinate the repairs," said Love. "Crews were back at the location beginning around 7 a.m. on Monday and repairs were complete and the line retired by 2 p.m."
Ameren Illinois and city workers gather to work on a natural gas line late Tuesday morning on Seventh Street, just south of the courthouse square in Charleston.
Athena Pajer
