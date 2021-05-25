Watch now: Charleston firefighters, business team up for crash scene recovery practice

“(Tow operators) have to have education on mathematics and physics to be able to roll and move safely,” MacDonald said. “You know, I think that's one of the things we're learning as a fire department, just how skillful they are.”

A few key ways Bartley Garage could help the fire department is by providing a tower light that is powerful enough to light a football field. Since the operators are also aware of the anatomy of larger trailers, they can help firefighters be more aware of the dangers when approaching a crash site.

Another piece of equipment the firefighters could us is Bartley Garage’s million-dollar truck that can lift and tow several tons of wreckage. Most large-city fire departments have trucks like these of their own, but Charleston’s two-station department is too small. The truck can be used to suspend wreckage so it will not fall and crush any crash victims or firefighters. The team used the truck during the training.

“We really learned a lot about the structural integrity of how the cars are built, how they make the passenger’s compartment into a cage,” firefighter and paramedic Elliot Gebhardt said after the training. “So, as soon as there’s an exterior force on the car, any little cut you make in the passenger compartment can really alter how this trailer (which was atop the car) will affect the people inside.”