Watch now: Charleston firefighters, business team up for crash scene recovery practice

CHARLESTON — Every disaster is different, so first responders can take as much help as they can get to even the playing field.
That’s why family-owned and operated Bartley Garage donated time and resources to create a recovery scenario. The team crushed a Mustang with life-sized test dummies beneath an estimated 6,00 to 7,000 pounds of wreckage. Charleston firefighters and tow operators then practiced for the worst-case scenario.
“If it will help save somebody’s life and give the firefighters some knowledge, it’s worth it,” said Robin Justice, the garage owner.
The goal of the day was to practice in the case of a serious crash and to help firefighters learn what equipment the tow company has that could be used at the site of an accident.
“It would be nice to be able to say, ‘I know what equipment they have, we know what we need,’” Charleston Fire Lt. Matt MacDonald said. “It's like ordering a helicopter to a scene.”
MacDonald organized the training with tow truck operator Trevor Justice, who is also part of the Bartley garage family.
“It gives us the chance to kind of showcase what we can do out on the scene, what we can do to assist them should they get in a sticky situation where they have exhausted resources,” Trevor Justice said, grandson of Bartley Garage founder Bob Bartley.
“(Tow operators) have to have education on mathematics and physics to be able to roll and move safely,” MacDonald said. “You know, I think that's one of the things we're learning as a fire department, just how skillful they are.”
A few key ways Bartley Garage could help the fire department is by providing a tower light that is powerful enough to light a football field. Since the operators are also aware of the anatomy of larger trailers, they can help firefighters be more aware of the dangers when approaching a crash site.
Another piece of equipment the firefighters could us is Bartley Garage’s million-dollar truck that can lift and tow several tons of wreckage. Most large-city fire departments have trucks like these of their own, but Charleston’s two-station department is too small. The truck can be used to suspend wreckage so it will not fall and crush any crash victims or firefighters. The team used the truck during the training.
“We really learned a lot about the structural integrity of how the cars are built, how they make the passenger’s compartment into a cage,” firefighter and paramedic Elliot Gebhardt said after the training. “So, as soon as there’s an exterior force on the car, any little cut you make in the passenger compartment can really alter how this trailer (which was atop the car) will affect the people inside.”
During the training, firefighters and tow operators worked side-by-side, working with different equipment and learning with minimal risk — giving them the ability to make mistakes without risking lives.
“I just think there's a lot of getting to know their capabilities, our capabilities, getting to know their equipment, our equipment — their limitations, our limitations — but working together we've compounded our ability to save lives,” MacDonald said.
“The end-goal is to be able to go when they need us at their discretion, you know, they get somebody there, they recognize that a situation is going to require extra manpower, extra help, use extra heavy equipment to accomplish what they need, you know, to be able to be there in a timely manner supportive,” Trevor Justice said.
Firefighters train for different scenarios often, and are still interested in learning more about the community’s resources.
“We do training every week, just depends on what week it is, what type of training we do. We try have it vary from week to week; what it is and what type of training it is,” Fire Chief Steve Bennett said. “So this is actually going out to an actual company, we will probably try to do that, maybe once every three to six months or so.”