Watch now: Charleston law enforcement rally draws supporters, counter demonstration

On-duty police kept the groups separated and eventually ordered those who gathered to not block the street because the planned event had ended.

Asked about the timing of Saturday's event, Neal said organizers began planning it about two months ago.

"I don't connect the two of them," he said, referring to the rally's timing in the wake of the Kenosha shooting. "Our goal has always been to stand as a community and thank those who make it a safe environment."

Neal told the audience the event was meant to be non-political, but speaker Rory Steidl used some of his remarks to criticize the political leaders of cities where rioting and protests have taken place.

Steidl, a retired Illinois State Police master sergeant, said the "core component" of the current division is "alleged systemic police misconduct."

He labeled "intolerance" as "one of the most abused terms" and said instances of police using deadly force "are most often reasonably justified."

Steidl became emotional while mentioning the names of police officers he's known who were killed while on duty and called for "a message of common sense, decorum and unity" when addressing differences.