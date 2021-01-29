Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon sites start to reopen with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

When the Charleston Carnegie Public Library reopened its doors to patrons earlier this week, it meant one less shopping trip for Mary Ann Tanner.
Tanner was at the library on Tuesday, the second day the library was open, making sure she could renew her daughter's library card. It's a birthday present, as her daughter lives outside of town so a fee's required for her to have s card.
"I wanted to make sure everything was all right and not get her another birthday present," Tanner said.
The library offered curbside services since coronavirus pandemic began, and continues to do so. But the recent change in the state of Illinois' virus mitigations for the region that includes Coles County meant it could allow patrons inside again.
The coronavirus region that includes Coles County was moved to Phase 4 of the state's COVID recovery plan Jan. 21, bringing with it even fewer restrictions. The announcement came just three days after the region moved to Tier 1, allowing for limited indoor dining and food service, after being in the much more restrictive Tier 3 since Nov. 20.
Phase 4 allows, among other activities, health and fitness facilities to operate at 50% occupancy and for group classes with spacing and size restrictions; museums to reopen at 25% capacity and size limits on guided tours; and meetings and social activities to resume at the lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity. Local bowling alleys and movie theaters also were cleared to resume operation.
The jump to Phase 4 also brought with it indoor food and drink service, with restrictions, but many local businesses were already doing so despite the state mandate.
Tanner said she was a regular visitor to the library before the restrictions kept her away.
"It's great," she said of being able to visit in person again. "All towns need a library."
The library had been closed since March 16, "basically the entire time" since the start of the pandemic, Director Chris Houchens said. There were 44 visitors on Monday when the library reopened, a good turnout with the morning's bad weather, he said.
"Everybody who's come in has been glad to have us open," Houchens said.
Library staff are "adamant" about patrons wearing face masks inside the library but curbside services are still available for those who can't wear them, he also said.
There are some seating and room access limits, Houchens said, and visitor time restrictions mean kids can't come in and spend a few hours in the library as they did before.
"We can't necessarily be that hang out spot," he said. "We hope we get that back soon."
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions has enabled indoor group fitness classes, including aqua aerobics and cycling, to return to the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.
Angela Hampton, marketing director for the YMCA, said the group classes resumed on Jan. 20, with "Forever Fit" and some of the other larger classes taking place in the main gym to ensure social distancing.
Hampton said YMCA members had still been able to work out individually in the fitness center, take part in one-on-one personal training, and enroll in the new Virtual Y program in recent months, but they and the staff had missed the group classes.
"A lot of our members come here for the camaraderie. They come here for the community," Hampton said. "We missed hearing the noise, seeing the faces. We love having the energy and the noise back in the building."
"Forever Fit" instructors Audrey Boyd and Marsha Foote said they have been adapting to leading classes online during a time of continual changes for the YMCA. Still, Boyd said speaking toward a web camera often had her wondering "if there is someone out there."
"Just seeing people in person again is wonderful," Foote said.
Those in person classes include tai chi, which Suzi Coffman has been helping lead in the Wellness Wing Fitness Studio.
Coffman said she appreciates being able to see her students again and get immediate feedback from them during classes. Nevertheless, Coffman said she was glad to have the new experience of leading a class online.
"I think the Y has done a superb job of trying to keep things moving," Coffman said.
Mattoon Public Library Director Carl Walworth said the facility has remained open during most of the pandemic for book checkouts and ordering and for use of its public access computers.
"We did trim some things back," Walworth said, noting that the library has not been conducting special programs on site.
Walworth said the library also has not hosted birthday parties, showers or other special events in its community room. He said they have had success with the current level of services and plan to maintain them for the time being.
Eastern Illinois University has been able to allow more access to its exercise and other programs at its student Recreation Center, university spokesman Josh Reinhart said.
That includes the reopening of the center’s adult fitness program and open swims at the center’s pool, though reservation might be required in some instances, he said.
EIU is also now allowing up to 25 people to attend non-academic group meetings, Reinhart said.
Meanwhile, the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston remains closed.
The museum doesn't have staff on hand who could do the regular cleaning required with the virus restrictions, Charleston Tourism and Events Director Diane Ratliff said.