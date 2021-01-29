Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon sites start to reopen with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Angela Hampton, marketing director for the YMCA, said the group classes resumed on Jan. 20, with "Forever Fit" and some of the other larger classes taking place in the main gym to ensure social distancing.

Hampton said YMCA members had still been able to work out individually in the fitness center, take part in one-on-one personal training, and enroll in the new Virtual Y program in recent months, but they and the staff had missed the group classes.

"A lot of our members come here for the camaraderie. They come here for the community," Hampton said. "We missed hearing the noise, seeing the faces. We love having the energy and the noise back in the building."

"Forever Fit" instructors Audrey Boyd and Marsha Foote said they have been adapting to leading classes online during a time of continual changes for the YMCA. Still, Boyd said speaking toward a web camera often had her wondering "if there is someone out there."

"Just seeing people in person again is wonderful," Foote said.

Those in person classes include tai chi, which Suzi Coffman has been helping lead in the Wellness Wing Fitness Studio.