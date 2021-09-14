Watch now: Charleston tree, water line projects progressing

“New trees, that are appropriate for that location, will be planted back in the same locations later this year according to a plan that the Tree Committee has developed,” said Buescher in an email to the JG-TC.
“We knew it was coming at some point in time because they looked so terrible, there was so much dead in all of the trees,” said Swinford. “Hopefully they’re replaced with something ornamental or flowering.”
Paula McNitt, a longtime resident of the area, also noted she hopes the city plants different trees.
“If they plant more than one kind of tree, it will be better,” said McNitt. “Because there’s bound to be another blight.”
The estimated cost for the project is around $15,000 for removal, top soil placement, and tree replacement, said Buescher.
Late August also saw the start of another major project on the other side of town.
The city started installing a 6-inch water main on 3rd Street between Lincoln and Grant avenues to replace the existing four-inch water main.
“New fire hydrants are being installed and the new water main is being flushed by opening a fire hydrant on the end of the new main,” said Buescher. “Once the new water main is flushed and sanitized, the services for the houses will be switched from the old main to the new main. When the water main work is complete, a new sidewalk will be constructed from Lincoln to Grant on top of the new water main.”
Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along 2100 North Road at 800 East Road. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.