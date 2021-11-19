Watch now: Children's COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Mika Karbassioon said her sons, Liam, 7, and Zander 5, were nervous about whether the shots would hurt during their COVID-19 vaccination appointment Thursday at Carl Sandburg Elementary School.

However, Karbassioon said the Coles County Health Department nurses who conducted the clinic eased the boys' worries with their easy going and relaxed manner.

She said a nurse used a sticker to keep one of her sons so distracted that he didn't know he had gotten a shot until it was over. She said the process was a relief for her, as well, noting that Liam has a compromised immune system due to being asthmatic.

"I have been very excited for the opportunity for COVID-19 shots for 5-11-year-olds because it's a continual worry for me," Karbassioon said, adding that Liam spent "too much time" in the intensive care unit as a baby.

The Coles County Health Department, Sarah Bush Lincoln, Carle Health and other providers have begun offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 since federal regulators earlier in November approved it for this usage.

Monday, the health department used Arland D. Williams Elementary School in Mattoon as the venue for its first children's clinic. Lisa Sorensen, director of nursing, said they vaccinated children throughout this three-hour clinic.

Sorensen said they have scheduled the second-dose Mattoon clinic for Dec. 6 at Williams and the second-dose Charleston clinic for Dec. 9 at Sandburg. She said families can call the health department, 217-348-0530, to schedule their first doses at these clinics and then get the second dose at the health department.

"We will be scheduling additional clinics as vaccines are available," Sorensen said.

Everal Kinsel made a vaccine appointment for his daughter, Cathryn, 10, Thursday at Sandburg school. Asked what her shot felt like, Cathryn said "like nothing really."

Kinsel said he remembers in his youth seeing braces used by those afflicted by polio before this infectious disease was put "behind use now" by childhood vaccinations. Consequently, Kinsel said he took the first opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination for his daughter.

"It just makes sense when you can do something preventative to do it," Kinsel said.

Wendy Will, manager for the Sarah Bush Lincoln walk-in clinics, said they held their first children's vaccination clinic Nov. 13 at the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic, with the second dose planned for Dec. 4. She estimated that approximately 65 children were vaccinated at this event, where the youths seemed to have minimal apprehension.

"A lot of that group was healthcare (provider) children, so a lot of parents had the kids prepared for it," Will said, adding that she has not received reports of any of the children experiencing side effects.

Will said a second vaccination clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic, with the follow-up dose set for Dec. 11. Families can call 217-238-3000 for appointments. She said additional clinics will likely be scheduled in January, depending on vaccine availability.

Brittany Simon, spokesperson for Carle Health, said the Carle Mattoon facility provided 18 total COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11 at its Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 clinics. She said they will continue to offer appointments for this age group at the Friday clinics and encourage families to schedule through MyCarle or by calling (217) 258-5900.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

