Watch now: Coles, 4 area counties add to COVID death total; Multiple regions reach benchmarks for easing restrictions

The seven-day statewide case positivity rate has remained below 8% for 11 consecutive days. From Nov. 7 to Dec. 7, that rate stayed above 10%, prompting Pritzker to implement Tier 3 mitigations throughout the state on Nov. 20.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Out of the state’s 11 mitigation regions, only four regions — Regions 3, 4, 5 and 10 — have not met the conditions laid out by the Pritzker administration to return to Tier 2 mitigations, from Tier 3.

The other six regions have experienced a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days, had greater than 20% available intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in at least 7 out of the last 10 days.

Although Tier 2 mitigations still prohibit indoor dining at restaurants or bars, a return to Tier 2 mitigations would lessen strict capacity limits at retail stores and other Illinois businesses, and allow casinos and video gambling terminals to reopen, for example.

When Pritzker was asked about returning to Tier 2 last week, he said has no immediate plans to lift the Tier 3 mitigations currently in effect statewide.