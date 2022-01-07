Watch now: Coles Co. COVID cases race upward, impacting hospital

MATTOON — Only a week into the new year, Coles County is on the cusp of setting a new monthly record for positive COVID cases.

The Coles County Health Department on Friday reported 264 more cases, bringing the total for the new year to 967 cases. The current monthly high since the pandemic began is 1,240, which was set in December.

Officials also announced four additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 146.

The rapid rise has been fueled by 121 cases reported Tuesday, 232 on Wednesday and 192 on Thursday.

"Case numbers and active cases are as high as they have ever been," Diana Stenger, administrator for the Coles County Health Department, said in a news release. "County Health Departments do not have enough staff to address all calls that will be coming in from the community. Right now, county health departments and hospitals are overwhelmed."

As for the county’s vaccination status, approximately 42.41% of Coles County residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, with 51,121 total vaccines administered.

"There is some personal responsibility that comes with being a productive society. At this time, you should be sharing your information regarding your symptoms, positive tests, or exposure with your worksite, family, friends, and others that you care about following gathering or before gathering," Stenger added. "Although we have helped guide the community through recommendations and best practices, individuals now should generally know what to do and when to do it. Information will continue to change so please ensure you are following the most up-to-date recommendations."

The Illinois Public Health Department on Friday reported 42,903 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week. The state has averaged 33,199 news cases per day. State officials also reported 7,096 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Patty Peterson, director of communications at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, said they have been seeing an average of 41 people a day hospitalized with COVID and have started creating bed space in other parts of the hospital.

“There’s lot of other viruses going around but we just encourage people to continue to either get vaccinated or social distance and wear a mask to keep from all that is out there,” Peterson said. “There’s just a lot of illness out right now.”

Peterson said they have created bed space in the cardiac catheterization lab where doctors usually perform minimally invasive procedures for heart catheters, in and around the surgery and recovery areas and in the clinics within the hospital, but only when they need it.

Currently, there are 44 COVID patients hospitalized, of those are eight in the critical care unit. Twenty-six others are being monitored under the hospital’s COVID@Home program.

“We do see people of all ages that are sick with COVID,” Peterson said. “We’ve had people in their 20s and we’ve had people in their 80s. It’s all over the board.”

Although the increase in cases continues to rise and the pressure on hospitals tightens, school district officials have yet to experience any major outbreaks between staff and students.

Charleston School District Superintendent Todd Vilardo said positive COVID cases and isolations are still relatively low across the district. but he does expect it to increase over the next few days considering the increases in and around the county.

On Jan, 6, there were 47 confirmed COVID cases among students in the district and currently there are 122 students in quarantine due to possible exposure. There are eight confirmed COVID cases among staff in the district and six are in quarantine due to possible exposure.

“If there’s a situation where we are unable to staff our school adequately, then we may be needing to close a school temporarily,” Vilardo said. “If cases are high among students to the point where there’s an outbreak as defined by the public health officials, they would advise us to either close a classroom, a grade level, a portion of a school, an entire school or more.”

Mattoon School District Superintendent Tim Condron said they have some options at their disposal through the Illinois State Board of Education's guidance, but have not taken them into consideration yet since the amount of positive cases has not reached a severe level.

"There's nothing abnormal and we continue to monitor cases on a daily basis and make adjustments as necessary," Condron said. "I would encourage if students feel like they need to be tested, or if family members need their children tested, that they reach out to our schools."

On Friday, there were 12 confirmed COVID cases among students in the district and currently there are 27 students in quarantine due to possible exposure. There are three confirmed COVID cases among staff in the district with no one in quarantine.

Both Mattoon and Charleston school districts are using rapid tests for students whose parents provide permission to have their students tested at school. Staff members are being tested weekly.

Vilardo said there are also protocols in place to switch over to remote learning practices and other initiatives ready to go in the event that the state decides to close schools down.

“All indications are that the governmental authorities won’t close schools and moving to remote learning,” Vilardo said. “They’re encouraging all students to be in-person learning and we would agree with that.”

“We hope we don’t need to use those programs, but if we do, they’re ready in the event we need to,” Vilardo said.

All this comes as Eastern Illinois University is preparing for students and staff to return to campus next week. Spokesman Josh Reinhart said the university has a re-entry plan to mitigate on-campus spread of the virus.

“After the re-entry testing period, EIU will resume its weekly testing protocol,” Reinhart said. “EIU’s leadership team remains in regular consultation with our community partners and state public health advisors, and the University will continue to follow the thoughtful guidance outlined by the state of Illinois’ executive order and our federal health partners.”

