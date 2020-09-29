 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles community leaders send message urging following of COVID-19 precautions
COVID | LOCAL

Coles County Cares flier

The Coles County Health Department is providing fliers with a message that urges following precautions against the coronavirus.

CHARLESTON — A group of Coles County community leaders issued a statement on Tuesday urging people to follow precautions against the coronavirus.

The announcement comes at a time when Coles County's rate of COVID-19 cases is increasing and brings the possibility of the return of restrictions, county Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said.

The letter includes the names of 21 county health care, government, education, church and social service representatives.

READ THE LETTER: 

Download PDF Coles County Cares letter

"We do not wish our beloved community to become more restrictive or to undo the progress that has already been made," the letter says.

"We, as a community, can do a few simple things to defeat this enemy and prevent our local businesses, educational institutions, places of worship and medical facilities from further suffering, financial loss and personal expense."

Stenger said Illinois Department of Public Health officials found the county's current rate of COVID-19 cases to be "alarming." She said they indicated that if the rate stays at that level it could lead to the return of closings and other restrictions as took place in some other parts of the state.

She said there could be some confusion because of the recent announcement that the state moved Coles County out of its "orange" warning level, which indicated an increase in COVID-19 cases.

There's a lag of about a week in the data, which led to the change to the "blue" warning level, which indicates stable numbers, Stenger explained.

Stenger said Coles County's rate of positive cases as of Friday was 8.6% while the state's target rate is 8% or less.

Last week, the state department began tracking Champaign County separately from the rest of the region that also includes Coles County, she said.

Because of the large number of the University of Illinois students being tested, state department officials thought including those in the region's total "was not an true picture," she added.

Friday's positivity rate for Champaign County alone was 1.2%, Stenger said.

On Tuesday, the health department also reported another coronavirus related death, bring the county's total to 31. Officials also reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 1,546.

Elsewhere in the region, Cumberland County reported seven new COVID-19 cases since Friday; Moultrie County reported its fourth coronavirus-related death; and Shelby County reported five additional residents have tested positive. 

All three counties are in the same region as Coles County.

Statewide on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 1,362 cases of the virus and 23 more deaths in COVID-19-positive individuals.

The death total is now at 8,637 in Illinois, and there have been 291,001 confirmed cases among more than 5.5 million test results reported. There were 45,624 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3%, which brought the rolling seven-day average rate to 3.6 percent.

At the end of the day Monday, there were 1,535 people reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 363 in intensive care unit beds and 151 on ventilators. Those numbers fluctuate considerably daily but have been trending slightly upward in recent weeks.

Stenger said the community group, called "Coles County Cares," prepared a flier with a message urging people to wear face masks to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The department has some available for the public. The department can be reached at (217) 348-0530.

The letter also urged other precautions such as social distancing and frequent hand washing.

