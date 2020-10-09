Watch now: Coles County adds 22 new cases, remains on state warning list

CHARLESTON — On the same day Coles County learned it will remain on the state warning list for its level of COVID-19 cases, local health officials announced 22 more residents have tested positive.

A news release Friday from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total to 1,695. Of those, four people are hospitalized, 133 are recovering, 1,522 have recovered and there have been 36 deaths, the news release said.

Coles County remains on the warning list because it continues to surpass at least two state COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

The indicators include the number of cases per 100,000 in population and a county's weekly positive test rate. Coles County has been above the state target in both of those indicators, according to the county health department.

Data from the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3 show Coles County's rate of cases per 100,000 in population at 181 while the state target is 50 or less, health officials said. They also said the county's rate for positive tests is 8.3% while the state target is 8% or less.

Coles County is one of 26 counties on the warning list. Joining them from the area are Effingham and Shelby counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}