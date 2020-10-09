Watch now: Coles County adds 22 new cases, remains on state warning list

CHARLESTON — On the same day Coles County learned it will remain on the state warning list for its level of COVID-19 cases, local health officials announced 22 more residents have tested positive.
A news release Friday from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total to 1,695. Of those, four people are hospitalized, 133 are recovering, 1,522 have recovered and there have been 36 deaths, the news release said.
Coles County remains on the warning list because it continues to surpass at least two state COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The indicators include the number of cases per 100,000 in population and a county's weekly positive test rate. Coles County has been above the state target in both of those indicators, according to the county health department.
Data from the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3 show Coles County's rate of cases per 100,000 in population at 181 while the state target is 50 or less, health officials said. They also said the county's rate for positive tests is 8.3% while the state target is 8% or less.
Coles County is one of 26 counties on the warning list. Joining them from the area are Effingham and Shelby counties.
While some counties were being placed on warning lists, the state announced the easing of restrictions that had been in place on Region 4, which includes the Metro East area.
Officials say the region is returning to phase four rules that allow indoor dining and bar service and gatherings of up to 50 people. The region was the first in Illinois to see a scaled back reopening in August after it passed a state-set threshold of an 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days.
Local health officials continue to urge people to follow precautions to help limit the spread of the disease to keep the county from falling under more stringent state restrictions.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.
To date, state health officials have reported 313,518 cases, including 8,945 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2-8 is 3.8%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 specimens for a total of 6,177,379. As of last night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
