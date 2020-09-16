Watch now: Coles County adds 25 new COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials on Tuesday announced 25 new cases of coronavirus.

That brings the county’s total to 1,322 since the start of the pandemic in March. Of those cases, 1,104 have recovered, 187 are recovering, six remain hospitalized and 25 have died.

In Shelby County, health officials said Tuesday that four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,466 new confirmed cases of the virus among 39,031 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. It also reported 20 deaths, which included a man in his 80s in Macon County, a Christian County man in his 90s and a Jasper County man in his 70s.

The state’s rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate remained at 3.6 percent for the second straight Tuesday. At the end of Monday, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 373 in intensive care units and 144 on ventilators. Those were all slightly above pandemic lows and significant increases from the previous day.

Area residents wanting to be tested have another free option.