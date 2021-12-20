Watch now: Coles County adds 4 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials on Monday announced four additional COVID-related deaths.

The latest deaths, the first since Dec. 7, bring the county’s total to 142 since the pandemic began.

The Coles County Health Department also reported 25 new positive COVID-19 cases. During the week of Dec. 5-11, the county added 248 cases. From Dec. 12-18 the county added 244.

Officials continue to urge residents to take precautions as COVID cases spike across the state and nation. Those precautions include wearing a mask in public settings, social distancing and getting vaccinated.

As of Sunday, the health department reported 41.76 percent of Coles County residents are fully vaccinated.