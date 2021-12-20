 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Sarah Bush Lincoln

People are also reading…

top story

Watch now: Coles County adds 4 COVID-related deaths

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omicron virus is raging across the world as the winter holiday season approaches, making COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots more crucial than ever for traveling Americans, say U.S. health officials. Tamara Lindstrom produced this report.

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials on Monday announced four additional COVID-related deaths.

The latest deaths, the first since Dec. 7, bring the county’s total to 142 since the pandemic began.

THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's a time-killing TV special Christmas!

The Coles County Health Department also reported 25 new positive COVID-19 cases. During the week of Dec. 5-11, the county added 248 cases. From Dec. 12-18 the county added 244.

Officials continue to urge residents to take precautions as COVID cases spike across the state and nation. Those precautions include wearing a mask in public settings, social distancing and getting vaccinated.

As of Sunday, the health department reported 41.76 percent of Coles County residents are fully vaccinated.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Omicron now makes up 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News