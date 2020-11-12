Watch now: Coles County adds 40 COVID cases; state urges residents to stay home

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials on Thursday reported 40 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
The latest additions brings to 2,788 the total number of residents who have tested positive since the outset of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Coles County Health Department.
Of those, 2,128 residents have recovered, 583 are recovering, 53 have died and 24 are hospitalized.
In response to increasing positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the state, residents are being urged to stay at home as much as possible for at least the next three weeks.
The latest advisory from the Illinois Department of Public Health does not represent a renewal of the stay-at-home order that was in effect this spring, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Thursday that if current trends continue, stricter mitigation orders could be in store.
“With many community leaders choosing not to listen to the doctors, we are left with not many tools left in our toolbox to fight this,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “The numbers don’t lie. If things don’t take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is all that will be left.”
The latest guidelines urge all Illinois residents to stay at home as much as possible, leaving home only for work or school if they are not working or learning remotely, grocery shopping, visiting a doctor or getting a COVID-19 test.
The new stay-at-home advisory came as the state recorded a new record for the number of people hospitalized with the disease. As of late Wednesday night, 5,258 people were reported hospitalized, an increase of more than 200 from the day before. That included 956 people in intensive care units and 438 patients on ventilators.
Over the previous 24 hours, IDPH reported 12,702 newly confirmed or probable cases of the disease out of 100,617 tests performed, for a single-day positivity rate of 12.6%. The preliminary seven-day rolling average case positivity rate was reported at 12.6%.
