Watch now: Coles County adds 40 COVID cases; state urges residents to stay home

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials on Thursday reported 40 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest additions brings to 2,788 the total number of residents who have tested positive since the outset of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Coles County Health Department.

Of those, 2,128 residents have recovered, 583 are recovering, 53 have died and 24 are hospitalized.

In response to increasing positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the state, residents are being urged to stay at home as much as possible for at least the next three weeks.

The latest advisory from the Illinois Department of Public Health does not represent a renewal of the stay-at-home order that was in effect this spring, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Thursday that if current trends continue, stricter mitigation orders could be in store.

“With many community leaders choosing not to listen to the doctors, we are left with not many tools left in our toolbox to fight this,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “The numbers don’t lie. If things don’t take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is all that will be left.”