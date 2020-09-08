Watch now: Coles County announces 24th COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, the county Health Department announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the department said its staff extended "heartfelt condolences to the family and friends" of the deceased person.

The release said the additional death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brings the county's total number of deaths during the pandemic to 24.

The department also reported an additional 19 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 1,185.

Of those, seven people are hospitalized, 296 are recovering and 858 have recovered, according to the release.

Department officials also urged the continued use of precautions to help limit the spread of the virus. They include wearing face masks, social distancing, staying home when ill and frequent hand washing.

The release also said information on Coles County's rates for COVID-19 is available from the Illinois Department of Public Health online at dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles.