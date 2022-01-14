Watch now: Coles County COVID cases continue to rise

MATTOON — With case numbers continuing to grow in Coles County, health officials have reported record high numbers this past week.
The Coles County Health Department on Thursday reported 307 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the monthly total to 2,199 cases. This is 959 more cases than the previous monthly high of 1,240, which was set in December.
The health department did not have Friday statistics available at press time.
Officials also announced one COVID-related death, bringing the total to 147.
The rapid rise has been fueled by 126 cases being reported on Monday, 275 cases on Tuesday, 302 on Wednesday and 307 on Thursday.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center reported that there are 43 COVID patients hospitalized with eight patients in the critical care unit. Thirty people are being monitored under the hospital's COVID@Home program.
As for the county’s vaccination status, approximately 21,682 of Coles County residents are fully vaccinated and 23,546 have received at least one dose as of Wednesday. There have been 51,977 vaccines administered.
"As the COVID pandemic continues to infect large numbers of Coles County-area residents, the Charleston Rotary Club board of directors is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated," said Deborah Muller, president of the Charleston Rotary Club, in a news release.
Muller said the club voted to support the use of COVID vaccines after Rotary International issued a statement in December to facilitate vaccine delivery to several low- and middle-income countries where Rotarians are active.
They will be working with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, which is co-leading COVAX — an international initiative focused on establishing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines — and working in tandem with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund.
"For more than 110 years, Rotary's people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects," Muller said in the release. "From literacy and peace to water and health, Rotarians are always working to better our world, and they stay committed to the end."
The Illinois Public Health Department on Friday reported 29,639 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. Between Jan. 7 and Friday, there have been 207,203 cases reported, which is an increase of 2.8% or 5,775 cases from the previous week's total of 201,428.
As of Thursday, state officials reported 7,320 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 153 COVID-related deaths were reported Friday.
Currently, 61.3% of Illinois residents have been fully-vaccinated with 68.38% already receiving at least one dose.
In total, there are 2,589,640 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 19,893,424 administered vaccine doses.
On Friday, the Charleston School District reported 115 confirmed COVID cases among students in the district with 295 students in quarantine due to possible exposure. There are 20 confirmed cases among staff in the district and two are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
As for the Mattoon School District, there were 21 confirmed COVID cases among students in the district and currently there are 42 students in quarantine due to possible exposure. There are five confirmed COVID cases among staff in the district with one individual in quarantine.
Both Mattoon and Charleston school districts are using rapid tests for students whose parents provide permission to have their students tested at school. Staff members are being tested weekly.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Jan. 15, by appointment only at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mattoon Walk In Clinic, 200 Dettro Drive. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Following the first dose, individuals will have to return on Feb. 5 to receive their second dose. To schedule an appointment at the walk-in clinic, call (217) 238-3000.
Anyone may also receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as the Pfizer, at both the Mattoon and Charleston Walk In Clinic, 2040 Lincoln Ave., Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Individuals ages 12 and older interested in getting a booster shot may receive a Pfizer booster from either location, with no appointment necessary.
Big Board: The top 50 prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame, Jr.
2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon, Jr.
3. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan, Sr.
4. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU, Jr.
5. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue, Jr.
6. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama, Jr.
7. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah, Sr.
8. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, NC State, So.
9. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa, Jr.
10. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati, Jr.
11. Drake London, WR, USC, Jr.
London led the nation in contested catches with 19 and he only played eight games after his season ended with a broken ankle. His size, athleticism, route-running and flair for the spectacular catch will make him a problem for defensive coordinators in the NFL.
12. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan, Jr.
After playing only 26 snaps for the Wolverines before his junior year, Ojabo has been a revelation this season with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.
13. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama, Jr.
Williams is a home run hitter with game-breaking speed. He's also a weapon on special teams, as a returner — he returned two kicks for touchdowns in 2021 — and in coverage. The dynamic receiver injured his left knee against Georgia and will have an MRI to determine the severity.
14. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi St., So.
Cross is a powerful blocker who can do damage at the second level in the run game with premium athleticism and his target-lock awareness. He developed into a dominant pass protector this season and could end up cracking the top-10 in April.
15. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida, Jr.
16. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss, Jr.
Corral is slightly undersized, but he's an NFL-caliber playmaker with genuine arm talent. His X-rays were negative after he injured his ankle in a loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
17. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia, Sr.
At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, the Outland and Bednarik trophy winner is an immovable object who could anchor a run defense for years to come.
18. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio St., Sr.
It's rare you find a route technician with reliable hands who can also run this fast. Olave might have snuck into the first round had he left school last year and it wouldn't surprise me if he cracks the top-20 in April.
19. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma, Jr.
Bonitto is slightly undersized for an edge defender, but he's a dynamic pass rusher and relentless in his pursuit of running backs.
20. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St., Sr.
21. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia, Jr.
The Butkus Award winner is a dynamic blitzer who is capable of making plays all over the field.
22. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington, Jr.
McDuffie plays bigger than his 5-11 frame. He's one of the surest tacklers at the position in this draft class and his instincts are elite.
23. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio St., Jr.
Wilson can threaten a defense at every level, but will need to improve against physical press corners.
24. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn St., Sr.
Brisker is a polished, physical playmaker with few holes in his game.
25. Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St., Sr.
26. Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky, Sr.
Kinnard is a mauler who happens to be a gifted athlete as well. You won't find many 6-foot-5, 345 pounders who move and change direction like him.
27. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn, Sr.
McCreary simply doesn't allow much separation and he's battle-tested out of the SEC. He's capable of thriving in man and zone.
28. Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia, Jr.
Walker offers premium versatility and immense power. He is an elite run defender, but will need to sharpen his technique to become a more consistent pass rusher.
29. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas, Jr.
You're not going to find a better combination of size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and speed at wide receiver in this class. Burks is a vertical threat, but also features immense YAC ability — he broke 15 tackles on 66 receptions this season.
30. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama, Jr.
31. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M, Jr.
This former five-star recruit can play either guard or tackle at a high level — Green made starts at every single offensive line position except center this season.
32. David Bell, WR Purdue, Jr.
Bell's route-running is advanced and his YAC ability should make him an impact player early in his career.
33. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh, Sr.
The Heisman finalist is most dangerous outside of the pocket when he goes off script. Pickett has good size, overall athleticism and solid arm talent, but needs to work on his anticipation throws and his comfort within the pocket.
34. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego St., Jr.
Thomas was the most dominant pass rusher in college football this side of Ann Arbor. He racked up an FBS-leading 77 pressures this season and finished sixth with 29 run stops, according to Pro Football Focus.
35. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn St., Jr.
36. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan St., Jr.
The Walter Camp National Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award winner features legit home run speed, but doesn't shy away from contact either. He led all of college football with 89 broken tackles this past season, according to Pro Football Focus. Walker will need to develop as a pass protector to maximize his potential.
37. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC, Jr.
Jackson can play in space or rush the passer off the edge. He has another level that could be unlocked with NFL weight training and coaching.
38. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia, Sr.
Kendrick was a three-year starter for Clemson before transferring to Athens. He's an asset against the run and thrives in man or zone coverage. Kendrick is vulnerable to receivers with top-end speed, but who isn't?
39. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College, Sr.
This team captain has thrived at left tackle and guard, but he projects as an impact interior lineman in the NFL.
40. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa St., Jr.
41. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington, Jr.
Gordon is an aggressive, uber-athlete who showed significant development in his technique this season.
42. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M, Jr.
Leal features inside-outside versatility and explosiveness, but will need to work on becoming an asset against the run after not taking a step forward his junior season.
43. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, Jr.
Howell possesses impressive arm talent and proved he is a legitimate threat as a runner this season despite failing to meet big expectations.
44. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado St., Sr.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound tight end had a highly-productive senior season — 1,121 yards on 90 receptions — and showcased significant blocking prowess along the way.
45. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan, Sr.
46. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson, Jr.
Booth's ball skills enable him to thrive while playing in press or off coverage. He exhibits physicality in defending the run, but needs to sharpen his tackling technique.
47. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan, Jr.
Hill features a mix of athleticism, intelligence and instincts that will enable him to play every position in the defensive backfield. He will need to tamp down his tendency to gamble.
48. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati, Jr.
Sanders features great speed and explosiveness off the edge to enter the league as a designated pass rusher. He'll need to add some muscle and finetune his focus to become an impact run defender.
49. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota, Sr.
Faalele achored one of the best offensive lines in the nation this season. He's a massive man — 6-foot-9, 379 pounds — who is relatively new to the sport. He grew up playing basketball and rugby in Australia. He learned football in 2016 so there's a lot of clay to mold.