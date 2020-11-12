Watch now: Coles County Dive Team seeking additional diver, support role volunteers

CHARLESTON — Capsized boats. Evidence searches. Icy water rescues. Stranded people. Swamped vehicles.
Those are just some of the calls for service for which the Coles County Dive Team is dispatched, and that team is in need of additional volunteers to help serve the community.
Charleston firefighter Robert Plummer, who is one of the team leaders, said volunteers from the general public can serve alongside full-time emergency responders and volunteer firefighters on the team as certified divers or in support roles.
"There are a wide variety of different folks on the team," Plummer said. "There are so many different opportunities."
Plummer said the dive team, which was created in the mid-1990s, is comprised of veterans from that era, including Don Goss and Eric Cresap, and several new members. The team has seen some retirements and other turnover in recent years. Consequently, Plummer said he is recruiting more team members and will schedule open water certification training if he gets enough interest from prospective divers.
Diver Rob Smith, who retired from the construction trades, said he was recruited circa 2007 by an acquaintance who was a team member. Smith said he intended to become a rope tender but gave diving a try and got hooked.
"I had money set aide for paving my driveway that I ended up using to pay for dive equipment," Smith said with a laugh. He added later, "It's been a good experience for me. I'm really glad that I have done it."
Smith said he enjoys the camaraderie of working with "good, down to earth people" on the dive team. Smith said he also appreciates the excitement of going on dive calls and the sense of purpose of serving his community.
Support Local Journalism
The dive team has searched underwater for evidence in criminal cases at the request of local law enforcement. Smith said he is particularly proud of finding a computer that had been sought by police. He said evidence dives are challenging because the mud at the bottom of lakes and rivers has the "consistency of pudding" and the water is murky.
"It's really not a nice environment, but the search has to be done. Someone has to do it," Smith said.
Plummer said divers can usually see no more than 3 to 5 feet in a lake "on a good day" and visibility is typically worse in a river, oftentimes down to zero feet. He said the water gets even murkier as they disturb the mud during a search.
"You are using your hands as eyes to feel along," Plummer said. "It's not a fast thing."
Given these conditions, Plummer said it's important for divers to be tethered to the team's rope tenders. He said these volunteers and the divers use tugs on a rope to communicate with each other and to coordinate grid searches. He said the search teams also needs detailed information from witnesses about where evidence was tossed into the water or where a drowning victim submerged.
In addition to rope tending, there are volunteer opportunities for non-divers to serve as boat operators. Plummer said the team uses an inflatable Kodiak boat that its stores at the Lincoln Fire Protection District station in Lerna, along with its wet suits, insulated dry suits for cold water diving, and other gear. He said this boat can operate in "just inches of water" or in lakes and swollen rivers.
The dive team used the Kodiak in June to help a group of about half a dozen novice kayakers who had gotten stuck at a log jam on the Embarras River, Plummer said. The team rescued the kayakers and took them downstream to a small boat launching area at Fox Ridge State Park, an effort that concludes well after dark.
Plummer said much of the dive team's calls have involved vehicles swamped in fast moving water on roadways, particularly during flooding in vicinity of Cooks Mills and the Kaskaskia River. He said the team also gets other types of rescue calls on occasion. For example, he said the team rescued participants in a "flood party" about a year ago on the Embarras when their party site was surrounded by flood water from melting river ice.
"It kind of surrounded the house like a little island out there," Plummer said.
12 photos of Charleston location from our archives
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!