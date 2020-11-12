Watch now: Coles County Dive Team seeking additional diver, support role volunteers

"I had money set aide for paving my driveway that I ended up using to pay for dive equipment," Smith said with a laugh. He added later, "It's been a good experience for me. I'm really glad that I have done it."

Smith said he enjoys the camaraderie of working with "good, down to earth people" on the dive team. Smith said he also appreciates the excitement of going on dive calls and the sense of purpose of serving his community.

The dive team has searched underwater for evidence in criminal cases at the request of local law enforcement. Smith said he is particularly proud of finding a computer that had been sought by police. He said evidence dives are challenging because the mud at the bottom of lakes and rivers has the "consistency of pudding" and the water is murky.

"It's really not a nice environment, but the search has to be done. Someone has to do it," Smith said.

Plummer said divers can usually see no more than 3 to 5 feet in a lake "on a good day" and visibility is typically worse in a river, oftentimes down to zero feet. He said the water gets even murkier as they disturb the mud during a search.

"You are using your hands as eyes to feel along," Plummer said. "It's not a fast thing."