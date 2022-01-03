Watch now: Coles County enters the new year with record-breaking COVID numbers

CHARLESTON — Coles County ended the 2021 on a high note. In this case, however, that wasn’t a good thing.

On Dec. 31, Coles County recorded the single biggest increase in daily cases, at 127, and closed out the month with 1,240, the most reported in any month since April 2020 when officials began keeping COVID-19 statistics.

The county also surpassed 10,000 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The number didn't come as a surprise to Coles County Health Department officials.

“Initially, the community was concerned with COVID-19 and avoiding transmission,” Gloria Spears, director of environmental health, said Monday. “After two years, and the development of an immunization, people are ready to resume their lives as it was pre-COVID.”

Spears said the department remains concerned about the growing number of cases.

“We do not want to see these increases, we do not want to see families lose their loved ones,” Spears said. “Those who have compromised immunities are more susceptible, and those are the people we all need to protect.”

Officials continue to encourage vaccination, testing, the wearing of masks and social distancing.

To date, 42.29% of Coles County residents have been vaccinated.

“The preventive measures are matters of choice,” Spears said. “We are here to educate and assist, but we cannot make choices for any individual in our community.”

The county saw a total of 158 new cases reported during the first three days of the new year, with COVID-related deaths standing at 142 since the pandemic began.

The Coles County numbers the past month are reflective of what is taking place across the state of Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Monday that hospitalizations are about as high as they were last winter before vaccines were widely available. About 85 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state are unvaccinated.

“It is frustrating and tragic that two years into the pandemic, with multiple widely available and free, life-saving vaccines, that we are once again in this horrible position,” Pritzker said during a news conference in Chicago.

The Illinois Public Health Department reported 6,294 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, the most since the pandemic began. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH director, said an average of 550 people are being admitted to hospitals each day.

With hospital beds for other emergencies “frighteningly limited,” Pritzker joined the Illinois Health and Hospital Association in urging health care providers to postpone non-emergency surgeries and procedures as needed to accommodate the influx of COVID-19 cases.

“This surge is testing our health resources yet again,” A.J. Wilhelmi, CEO and president of the IHA said.

Though hospitals have become accustomed to managing bed capacity and the needs of COVID-19 patients over the course of the pandemic, Wilhelmi said the best way for people to provide relief for health care workers and facilities is to get vaccinated and boosted.

More than 19 million vaccines have been administered with about 60 percent of Illinois residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pritzker fears the rise in COVID-cases will continue to increase as the virus incubates in those who were exposed during the holidays. He urged individuals to get tested as soon as possible.

Pritzker also announced that starting this week, free community-based testing sites, including one on Champaign, will expand operations to six days a week. There is a full list of site locations and times on IDPH’s website.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

