Watch now: Coles County follows state trend, fewer flu cases reported

MATTOON — Federal, state and local data show influenza case numbers for the 2020-21 season hit record lows despite early fears that the coronavirus would pair with the flu in infecting people, overwhelming the health care system.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been monitoring flu cases since Sept. 30 — an unofficial fall start date for flu season which extends through April — with data as of Feb. 6 showing 1,364 confirmed cases in its clinical surveillance network. There were 155,014 the same time last year.
Statewide, 21 out of 2,880 flu tests reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health between Sept. 27 and Feb. 6 were positive, putting the state at a 0.7% positivity rate so far.
While IDPH’s data isn’t “inclusive of every case of influenza,” the agency says it does provide a “picture of … activity in Illinois.”
The flu season that threatened to overburden hospitals alongside the coronavirus never came.
As of Wednesday, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center had treated just two influenza cases so far this season, both during patient clinic visits, hospital spokeswoman Patty Peterson said. Typically, the area’s rate of flu cases is “much higher,” she said.
Lynn Berner, SBLHC infection preventionist, credited precautions people are following because of the coronavirus pandemic for the lower rate of flu cases. Wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are the same techniques used for any airborne droplet illness, she said.
“The influenza season has been extremely light this year,” Berner said.
Peterson said SBLHC participates in a weekly report on flu surveillance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
It shows that, statewide, the rate of flu-like illnesses was less than 1% from the start of November until now, she said. Last year, it peaked around 7% in the first week of March.
HSHS reported steep percentage drops in confirmed flu cases at its hospitals, spokeswoman Johanna Moll said. Shelbyville's HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital saw a 66.7% decrease; one positive flu case at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial in Effingham meant that hospital had a 99.5% decrease.
Anxiety of the flu season was driven in part by talks of a second wave of coronavirus that would lead to a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. If that uptick coincided with a rise in flu numbers, health care systems would be stretched even thinner, officials warned.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Nov. 17 said it was clear "the state is headed in the wrong direction with increased (COVID-19) cases, hospitalizations and deaths" and, nine days later, Illinois hit a record high of more than 6,000 people hospitalized with the virus.
Staff Writer Dave Fopay contributed to this report.