Watch now: Coles County follows state trend, fewer flu cases reported

As of Wednesday, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center had treated just two influenza cases so far this season, both during patient clinic visits, hospital spokeswoman Patty Peterson said. Typically, the area’s rate of flu cases is “much higher,” she said.

Lynn Berner, SBLHC infection preventionist, credited precautions people are following because of the coronavirus pandemic for the lower rate of flu cases. Wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing are the same techniques used for any airborne droplet illness, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The influenza season has been extremely light this year,” Berner said.

Peterson said SBLHC participates in a weekly report on flu surveillance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

It shows that, statewide, the rate of flu-like illnesses was less than 1% from the start of November until now, she said. Last year, it peaked around 7% in the first week of March.