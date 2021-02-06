Watch now: Coles County has 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 21 new cases

Pritzker said he is hopeful as the pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson announced Thursday that it has submitted its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.

FDA officials announced that outside experts are set to discuss the vaccine at a public meeting on Feb. 26, the Washington Post reported.

In its clinical trials, Pritzker said, the company reported an 85 percent effectiveness rate against severe illness and 100 percent protection against death.

“It’s also a one-dose vaccine which makes it easier to administer, people don’t have to come back for a second appointment and that’s very important,” Pritzker said. “I hope that we’ll see this third vaccine in the supply pipeline not too many weeks from now.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,660 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday out of 105,085 test results, along with an additional 83 deaths in the state.

There have been a total of 1.14 million cases from a total of 16.4 million test results reported and 19,526 deaths across Illinois’ 102 counties since the pandemic began.