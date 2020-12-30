Watch now: Coles County health care workers continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MATTOON — The last of about 200 front-line health care workers at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center got their chance to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The 57 employees who got the first of the two-dose process on Wednesday meant more than 800 of the hospital's workers who have contact with patients had received the vaccine.
It was good news to Shirley Sherwood, SBLHC's emergency services coordinator, who received her vaccine on Wednesday. She said she regularly comes in contact with COVID-19 patients as well as others who care for them.
"It makes me feel better," Sherwood said of the vaccine's availability. "I've been anticipating my turn. I'm a firm believer in vaccines."
The hospital received its first shipment of the vaccine from Prifzer Inc. about two weeks ago. The most recent shipment that employees received this week was from the Moderna company.
Workers who were first vaccinated will receive their second dose when SBLHC gets more vaccine from Pfizer, hospital pharmacy Director Matt Clifton said.
The two companies' vaccines are equally effective but a vaccinated person is supposed to receive both doses from the same provider, he explained.
Clifton also said the hospital was scheduled to receive an additional 400 vaccine doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday.
Next week, SBLHC plans to work with the Coles County Health Department to help vaccinate first-phase health care workers at other health care agencies, he said.
Brooke Zerrrusen, SBLHC practice management administration director, said the hospital doesn't have a choice on which company's vaccine it receives.
But when the next shipment from Pfizer is received, it will be the same amount as what the hospital first received. That will assure there's enough for those who are ready for their second doses, she said.
Not all of SBLHC approximately 2,700 employees have signed up to receive the vaccine, hospital spokeswoman Patty Peterson said. There are about 300 on the current waiting list and that "continues to grow," she said.
Meanwhile, the county health department has received several inquiries about "where am I on the list" for the vaccine, department Administrator Diana Stenger said.
The general public needs to understand that there's a schedule that sets stages for who can be vaccinated, and it will still be some time before it gets around to the general public.
"As soon as we move into another phase, we'll definitely be getting the word out," Stenger said.
She said residents and staff of local nursing homes should start receiving vaccinations soon if they've haven't already. Pharmacies are providing that vaccine through a federal program, she said.
And while Coles County's case rates for COVID-19 have been "pretty steady" recently, they have been "kind of creeping up," Stenger also said.
She said there are some families in the county currently quarantined because of exposure to COVID-19 during family holiday gatherings.
Stenger urged people to follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about conducting any holiday get-togethers on a virtual basis.