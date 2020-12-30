Watch now: Coles County health care workers continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MATTOON — The last of about 200 front-line health care workers at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center got their chance to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The 57 employees who got the first of the two-dose process on Wednesday meant more than 800 of the hospital's workers who have contact with patients had received the vaccine.

It was good news to Shirley Sherwood, SBLHC's emergency services coordinator, who received her vaccine on Wednesday. She said she regularly comes in contact with COVID-19 patients as well as others who care for them.

"It makes me feel better," Sherwood said of the vaccine's availability. "I've been anticipating my turn. I'm a firm believer in vaccines."

The hospital received its first shipment of the vaccine from Prifzer Inc. about two weeks ago. The most recent shipment that employees received this week was from the Moderna company.

Workers who were first vaccinated will receive their second dose when SBLHC gets more vaccine from Pfizer, hospital pharmacy Director Matt Clifton said.