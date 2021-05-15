Watch now: Coles County Health Department advises following new mask guidelines

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think it's a step in the right direction," Spear said of the new recommendations.

Spear said the health department encourages those who are able to get COVID-19 vaccinations in accordance with the CDC's new mask recommendations. She said the department will not be taking complaints on people not wearing masks in public because it does not have the right to ask them about their vaccination status or for proof of this status.

The health department does recommend that those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms get tested, Spear said. The department also asks that community members follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.

For example, the CDC has recommend that individuals resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. For now, masking is still required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.