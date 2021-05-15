 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County Health Department advises following new mask guidelines
Watch now: Coles County Health Department advises following new mask guidelines

CDC head says, 'Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask'

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has recommended that community members follow new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while ensuring they get vaccinated if they have not already.

The health department shared information about the CDC's mask guidelines in a press release in which it also reported that three new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified Friday in Coles County.

Gloria Spear, director of environmental health for the health department, said in an interview that there are no local ordinances for COVID-19 protective masks in Coles County and that the department follows recommendations from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health on such matters.

The health department reported that the CDC has recommended that fully-vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state or local regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," Spear said of the new recommendations.

Spear said the health department encourages those who are able to get COVID-19 vaccinations in accordance with the CDC's new mask recommendations. She said the department will not be taking complaints on people not wearing masks in public because it does not have the right to ask them about their vaccination status or for proof of this status.

The health department does recommend that those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms get tested, Spear said. The department also asks that community members follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.

For example, the CDC has recommend that individuals resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. For now, masking is still required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.

Regarding the three new COVID-19 cases in Coles County, the health department reported that they have increased the county's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,831. That total, as of Friday, included five currently hospitalized, 28 recovering, 5,703 recovered and 95 deceased.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

