Watch now: Coles County health official hopes state is ready for 'bridge' phase

CHARLESTON — Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger expressed cautious optimism about Thursday's announcement of Illinois' upcoming "bridge" phase of its coronavirus pandemic reopening plan.
Case numbers and hospitalizations in the county have been low recently, she said. And the total number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus is unchanged since March 29, Stenger noted.
"A week ago, I would have said I don't know if we are," she said of Illinois' readiness to loosen pandemic restrictions. "I sure hope we are."
Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement Thursday, saying Illinois continues to outpace national vaccination rates and COVID-19 trends across the state.
The "bridge" phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan begins May 14. It allows for expanded capacity limits for businesses and gatherings before the state moves to a full reopening.
Still, Stenger said she has some concerns about the number of deaths from COVID-19 across the state. There were 40 deaths from the disease in Illinois on Thursday, following 30 on Wednesday and 19 on Tuesday.
"We cannot get too lax," she said.
Stenger said the percentage of the county population that's been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "creeping up." It was just more than 26% on Thursday.
The best way to stay on track for lifting more restrictions is to "trust the science, she said. She urged those who have not been vaccinated to make arrangements to do so and for the continued use of face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.