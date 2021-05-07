Watch now: Coles County health official hopes state is ready for 'bridge' phase

Still, Stenger said she has some concerns about the number of deaths from COVID-19 across the state. There were 40 deaths from the disease in Illinois on Thursday, following 30 on Wednesday and 19 on Tuesday.

"We cannot get too lax," she said.

Stenger said the percentage of the county population that's been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "creeping up." It was just more than 26% on Thursday.

The best way to stay on track for lifting more restrictions is to "trust the science, she said. She urged those who have not been vaccinated to make arrangements to do so and for the continued use of face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

