 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Coles County health official hopes state is ready for 'bridge' phase
0 comments

Watch now: Coles County health official hopes state is ready for 'bridge' phase

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Getting an extra hour of sleep each night decreases the risk of Covid-19 infection by 12 per cent, according to a new study.

CHARLESTON — Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger expressed cautious optimism about Thursday's announcement of Illinois' upcoming "bridge" phase of its coronavirus pandemic reopening plan.

Case numbers and hospitalizations in the county have been low recently, she said. And the total number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus is unchanged since March 29, Stenger noted.

"A week ago, I would have said I don't know if we are," she said of Illinois' readiness to loosen pandemic restrictions. "I sure hope we are."

Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement Thursday, saying Illinois continues to outpace national vaccination rates and COVID-19 trends across the state.

The "bridge" phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan begins May 14. It allows for expanded capacity limits for businesses and gatherings before the state moves to a full reopening.

Still, Stenger said she has some concerns about the number of deaths from COVID-19 across the state. There were 40 deaths from the disease in Illinois on Thursday, following 30 on Wednesday and 19 on Tuesday.

"We cannot get too lax," she said.

Stenger said the percentage of the county population that's been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "creeping up." It was just more than 26% on Thursday.

The best way to stay on track for lifting more restrictions is to "trust the science, she said. She urged those who have not been vaccinated to make arrangements to do so and for the continued use of face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News