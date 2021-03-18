Watch now: Coles County officials see optimism with state COVID-19 announcement

CHARLESTON — The outlook seems to be good for having more people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations next month.
That's what Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said about the announcement Thursday that anyone age 16 and older in most parts of the state will be eligible to be vaccinated. Vaccines are now being administered to county residents and workers who are in the current phases that restrict vaccination eligibility, she said.
"It's a matter of having the vaccine on hand," Stenger said. "We're getting those people in and it seems to be going well."
The health department works with county health care providers to get the vaccine to them for vaccinations to take place. The larger volume of eligible recipients starting April 12, the date Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday, should be able to make arrangements and "mass vaccinations" are a possibility, Stenger also said.
The expanded vaccine eligibility will play a vital role in another change announced Thursday by Pritzker.
Proclaiming that he is “more optimistic today than I have been at any time” since the deadly virus crossed state lines in February 2020, Pritzker on Thursday also unveiled what he called a dial-up return to a sense of normalcy based on percentages of the population having been fully vaccinated.
Rather than abruptly jumping to unfettered interaction as prescribed in the “Restore Illinois” plan developed last spring, Pritzker will phase in greater flexibility for gatherings based on percentages of the vaccinated population and barring any reversals wrought by the unpredictable disease.
The newly envisioned “bridge” to Phase 5 begins when 70% of residents aged 65 or older are vaccinated. The number stands at 58% currently. The bridge would allow greater numbers of indoor diners. Parties would still be limited to 10 or fewer people each 6 feet apart, but standing areas such as bars can be filled to 30% capacity indoors and 50% outdoors.
Other spaces limited to 50% capacity currently, including retail outlets, offices and health clubs, we be allowed 60%. Similar capacity levels will apply to amusements parks, theaters, museums, spectator events and more.
If after 28 days in the bridge program, there are no significant setbacks in terms of cases, hospitalizations or deaths, Phase 5, with normal business operations, will be re-introduced once 50% of everyone aged 16 and older is vaccinated.
Pritzker said all Illinois regions will move into the bridge phase simultaneously, adding that there are "additional announcements to come" in regard to other populations eligible for the vaccination following April 12.
“Deliveries continue to rise and are expected to increase by millions more this spring,” Pritzker said. “With the increased supply, Illinois is now averaging 100,000 vaccinations a day. That's about 1 percent of all adults in Illinois getting a shot each day, and I expect that number to continue to grow in the weeks ahead.”
A total of 109,000 doses were received by the state in the first shipment in December and this week's shipment had over 800,000 doses, according to Pritzker.
Stenger said it should be possible to vaccinate 1,000 people or more each day, though there will likely be a registration system in place instead administering vaccinations on a "first come, first served" basis. She also said the latest Illinois Department of Public Health information shows that nearly 66% of county residents age 65 and older have received at least the first dose of a vaccine.
Stenger also said about 14% of county residents age 16-64 have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 13% of the entire county population have received two doses and are fully vaccinated. She added that the county continues to see new COVID-19 cases daily — it added seven on Thursday — and that the use of precautions such as wearing face masks and social distancing should continue.
"We're not letting our guard down but I do think it's improving," Stenger said.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Clinic Director Julie Kastl said based on how vaccination clinics have worked so far, the larger number of people being eligible shouldn't present many difficulties.
"We're ready to give as many as we're given and are allowed," Kastl said.
With Pritzker's announcement coming Thursday, Kastl also said hospital officials haven't yet worked out all the details on how the larger numbers of people will be served. Still, she said the arrangements used to this point have been "truly great" and will likely continue in some fashion.
Kastl said she expects appointments to be scheduled once announcements of vaccine availability are made in so people can "get it quickly and leave quickly."
Mattoon High School Principal Richard Stuart said the school already had asked students' families to set aside May 28 for a possible traditional graduation ceremony and he hopes the loosening of public attendance restrictions will help make this a reality.
"I am very hopeful and exited we could have a graduation that can include graduates and families together," Stuart said. He added that if a traditional ceremony is not feasible on May 28, the school will hold a series of personalized graduation ceremonies for students and small groups of their well-wishers like it did last year.
The new loosening of public attendance restrictions could mean more people returning to work and more businesses reopening to the public, Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce President Jessica Meadows said.
"This really could stand to be a step in the right direction," Meadows said. She also said the additional attendance capacity should also allow for more public events to take place and "allow us to start getting back on track."
Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Dowd said the easing of restrictions will make community members more comfortable about going out and patronizing various businesses. He said the move also will help special event venues, such as the Mattoon Golf & Country Club, and entertainment venues, such as the AMC Classic 10 move theater, as they increase capacity for attendees.
"The Chamber is extremely excited about the opportunity to have the restrictions lifted. We can't wait," Dowd said. He added that the Chamber hopes to be able to resume its annual Business Expo on Oct. 7 at the Cross County Mall.
Capitol News Illinois and The Associated Press contributed to this report.