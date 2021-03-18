Watch now: Coles County officials see optimism with state COVID-19 announcement

Stenger also said about 14% of county residents age 16-64 have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 13% of the entire county population have received two doses and are fully vaccinated. She added that the county continues to see new COVID-19 cases daily — it added seven on Thursday — and that the use of precautions such as wearing face masks and social distancing should continue.

"We're not letting our guard down but I do think it's improving," Stenger said.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Clinic Director Julie Kastl said based on how vaccination clinics have worked so far, the larger number of people being eligible shouldn't present many difficulties.

"We're ready to give as many as we're given and are allowed," Kastl said.

With Pritzker's announcement coming Thursday, Kastl also said hospital officials haven't yet worked out all the details on how the larger numbers of people will be served. Still, she said the arrangements used to this point have been "truly great" and will likely continue in some fashion.

Kastl said she expects appointments to be scheduled once announcements of vaccine availability are made in so people can "get it quickly and leave quickly."