Watch now: Coles County police officials see body cameras as beneficial

MATTOON — When it comes to body cameras, Mattoon police Deputy Chief Sam Gaines said the benefits are obvious. Even the potentially inhibitive cost of the devices is something that police agencies can overcome, he said.
“There’s no reason in this day and age not to have body cameras,” Gaines said.
The Mattoon Police Department obtained state grants to purchase body cameras, the same funding route the Charleston Police Department and the Coles County Sheriff’s Office used for their agencies’ cameras.
Police officer use of body cameras is one of the issues connected to the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The lack of body cameras for police there meant the only recording of the shooting of Blake was from a bystander cellphone. Those recordings can be limited as there’s no guarantee they can cover the start-to-finish of an incident as a police body camera is designed to do.
Gaines and other local law enforcement officials said they didn’t feel they should comment directly on the Kenosha shooting, saying they at least want to wait until more information and details are available. But they were all in definitive agreement that the body cameras their officers use protect the officers, the police departments and the public.
“I don’t see any part of it that’s not a benefit,” Gaines said. “Why would you not want that bit of evidence?”
The city and county agencies all have policies on officers wearing the cameras. They cover when the cameras are supposed to be activated, generally during any investigation or contact with the public.
Charleston police Chief Chad Reed said they've been using body cameras for 15 months.
“The department’s showing transparency,” Reed said.
Tyler Heleine also said there’s an advantage with “the ability for an officer to account for what he or she has seen.” The same holds true with verifying public accounts as well, he said.
“There’s obviously an accountability side to it for both sides,” Heleine said.
He added that he also reviews recordings to get a better idea of what an officer did after a member of the public praises that officer’s performance.
“There are a lot of positives,” he said.
