Watch now: Coles County police officials see body cameras as beneficial

MATTOON — When it comes to body cameras, Mattoon police Deputy Chief Sam Gaines said the benefits are obvious. Even the potentially inhibitive cost of the devices is something that police agencies can overcome, he said.

“There’s no reason in this day and age not to have body cameras,” Gaines said.

The Mattoon Police Department obtained state grants to purchase body cameras, the same funding route the Charleston Police Department and the Coles County Sheriff’s Office used for their agencies’ cameras.

Police officer use of body cameras is one of the issues connected to the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The lack of body cameras for police there meant the only recording of the shooting of Blake was from a bystander cellphone. Those recordings can be limited as there’s no guarantee they can cover the start-to-finish of an incident as a police body camera is designed to do.