Watch now: Coles County reports 1 COVID-19 death, bringing total to 90

Pritzker said during a stop at a vaccination site in West Peoria that even without the new vaccine, White House projections and promises from vaccine manufacturers indicate the state will receive the 100,000 daily doses by mid-March. That number could be increased by 20 percent with approval of the new vaccine.

Peoria County Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said the 66 percent effectiveness rate is less than the roughly 95 percent rate seen with the first two vaccines, but it’s still more effective than the seasonal flu vaccine, which hits roughly 40-60 percent depending on the year. The Johnson & Johnson shot is also a one-dose vaccine, unlike the two existing vaccines, which require two doses.

“You're looking at a distinction that from a clinical standpoint, or from an epidemiological standpoint, is very minor compared to what we really are hoping for which is decreases in death and decreases in severe illness where they all match up between the three vaccines,” she said. “The most important thing, though, is that when these vaccines come on the market, if you have an option to any of these three, get one of them.”