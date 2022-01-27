Watch now: Coles County reports 117 COVID-19 cases Thursday

MATTOON — The Coles County Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The latest numbers brings the total positive cases to 14,122 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The total number of deaths stands at 153.
The health department also reported that 43.09% of Coles County residents are vaccinated, with 46.99% receiving at least one dose as of Jan. 26.
Currently, there are 41 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and out of those hospitalized, six are in the Critical Care Unit. Fourteen others are being monitored in the COVID @ Home program.
The first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the Johnson & Johnson, are available at the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic, 200 Dettro Drive, and the Charleston Walk-In Clinic, 2040 Lincoln Ave., Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.