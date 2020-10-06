 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Watch now: Coles County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department announced late Tuesday afternoon that 17 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.

The health department said the new figure has brought the total case count for Coles County to 1,643, with four currently hospitalized, 1,470 recovered, 34 deceased, and 135 recovering.

Watch now: Lake Land dental hygiene students adapting to COVID-19

Coles County's COVID-19 risk metrics level was recently moved into the state's "orange" warning level. Orange indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.

The health department reported that Coles County had 226 cases per 100,000, with the state's target being less than 50 per 100,000, for the week of Sept. 20-26. It said the county's positivity rate was 8.6%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois as of Monday night rose to 1,673, an increase of 42 over the previous day, although that number often fluctuates widely on a daily basis. Of those, 384 patients were in intensive care units, including 159 who were on ventilators.

State health officials also reported Tuesday that 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours out of 49,513 tests performed, making for a single-day positivity rate of 3.3%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate held steady at 3.4 percent. There have now been 305,011 cases of the disease in Illinois since the pandemic began.

Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.

