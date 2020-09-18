 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported late Thursday afternoon that 17 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified locally.

The health department reported in a press release that new figures have brought the total confirmed COVID-19 laboratory case count for Coles County to 1,369, with four currently hospitalized, 1,147 recovered, 27 deceased, and 191 recovering.

Coles County has remained at the state's orange warning level for COVID-19 case rates for an additional week, the health department reported. Coles County reportedly had 336 cases per 100,000, with the target being less than 50 per 100,000, for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5 and the county's positivity rate was 8.7%, with the target being less than or equal to 8%.

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

