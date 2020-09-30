Watch now: Coles County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has announced that 24 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county.
The health department reported in a press release that this new figure has brought the total confirmed COVID-19 laboratory case count for Coles County to 1,570, with eight currently hospitalized, 1,400 recovered, 31 deceased, and 131 recovering.
In the release, the health department encouraged all community members to do their part to prevent the state's COVID-19 response Region 6, which includes Coles County, from needing to have state mitigation measures put in place if the case count markedly increases there. Community members are advised to wear their masks, watch their distance from others, and wash their hands.
State public health officials announced 2,273 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases statewide to 293,274 since the start of the pandemic.
With 35 more fatalities reported Wednesday, the statewide death toll has reached 8,672.
Across the state, the positivity rate, which public health officials use to gauge the spread of the virus, stood at 3.6% on a seven-day average for the period ending Tuesday. After hovering above 4% for most of August and early September, the rate has remained relatively stable for the past four weeks.
