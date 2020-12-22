Watch now: Coles County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The
Coles County Health Department reported that 33 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Tuesday in the county.
The health department said the new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 4,186, with seven currently hospitalized, 293 recovering, 3,816 recovered, and 70 deceased.
Earlier Tuesday,
the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 116 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began. Photos: Surviving COVID in Central Illinois schools
The end of school, for now
Parkside Junior High School students in Unit 5 leave classes Friday, March 13, 2020, with an uncertainty of when classes will meet. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all schools statewide be closed until May 1 to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Packaged lunches
Sugar Creek Elementary School Principal Kristina Peifer, right, says farewell Tuesday, March 17, 2020, to Rose Edwards, 9, a Sugar Creek fourth-grader, who picked up packaged lunches for her brothers and sisters as Unit 5 food service workers Christina Walter, left, and Nicky McFalls package meals at the school in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Supplying schoolchildren's needs
Andy Shelby, assistant principal at Oakdale Elementary School in Normal, disinfects food products, books and table surfaces Friday, April 17, 2020, as the school gave out school supplies, food and study guides to parents during the coronavirus stay-at-home order. Shelby and the school's custodians ran the event that is likely to be repeated at a later time. Donations came from the school's Promise Council and others.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lesson plans
Oakdale Elementary School custodians Joe Altieri, left, and Paul Toca, center, hand out lesson plans to Amber Shepherd on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the school in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The lost year
Bloomington High School seniors Andre Washington, left, and Corinna Jones, both 18, talk in the high school parking lot Friday, April 17, 2020, as the lights were turned on at the school's Fred Carlton Field. Lights were turned on at high school fields across Illinois after the IHSA called for schools to honor their athletes who would not get to play this spring season as well others who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Jones will miss her senior season playing softball for the Raiders.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Still graduating
Matthew Panopio, 18, valedictorian of the 2020 class at Central Catholic High School, reacts as a convoy of teachers and administrators surprised him with a parade past his home Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 1401 Norma Drive in Bloomington. The convoy also surprised salutatorian Kristin Vose at her home. Area schools are trying to find ways to honor their graduates who are being deprived commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus quarantine.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Graduation parade
Katie Turner, a school counselor at Central Catholic High School, decorates her vehicle as a convoy of teachers and administrators surprise the school's top graduates, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Congrats Kristin and Matthew
Teachers and administrators celebrated Matthew Panopio, 18, valedictorian of the 2020 class at Central Catholic High School, as they surprised him with a parade past his home in east Bloomington Thursday, May 7, 2020. They also drove past the home of salutatorian Kristin Vose.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Going home
Andy Shelby, Oakdale Elementary School assistant principal, delivers items from students' desks to parents as they drove up to the school Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
The contents of their desks
Oakdale Elementary School custodian Paul Toca and school secretary Julie Fink collected items from students' desks as parents drove up to pick up the items at the close of the school year, Tuesday. Donations of food and other items given to students were coordinated by the school's promise council.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Meals for home
McLean County Unit 5 employees load meals for students onto nine buses Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Normal Community West High School as the district celebrated a milestone: 100,000 meals prepared and distributed to families since the pandemic closed the schools in mid-March.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cooks of mercy
McLean County Unit 5 cooks Lena Eberding, left, and Tami Hagglund pack lunches for students Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Normal Community West High School.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Dressing for success
Julie Jones, chairperson of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees, left, and Aondover Tarhule, university vice president for academic affairs and provost, listened to President Larry Dietz talk about the school's plans to reopen this fall during a news conference July 9 at ISU's Brown Ballroom in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Wear a mask!
Dr. Samina Yousuf, right, a pediatrician with OSF Multispecialty Services-Bloomington Pediatrics, talks with 12-year-old Aayan Ahmed of Normal about the importance of wearing a mask and washing his hands to combat COVID-19 as he prepares to return to school during his appointment in her Bloomington office.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Driver's ed
Normal Community West High School senior Caitlin Halihan, 17, learned how to drive a manual transmission Mazda Miata in the school parking lot as her friend, West graduate Manuel Valenzuela, 18, gave her a thumbs up on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Back to school, back to school ...
Illinois Wesleyan University students Landry Elliott, Kailee Piwowarczyk, Cassandra Jones and Bridget O'Malley were so happy to be back at school that they climbed a tree for a group photo being taken by a friend on the quad during the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Getting equipped for school
Madeline Burch, 5, a kindergartner, and her father, Brent, both of Normal, stopped by Parkside Elementary School, 1900 W. College Ave. in Normal, to pick up a tablet Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, for the beginning of school. The school's Penguin Pickup and Picture Day provided about 150 laptops or tablets for students, school photos, supplies and even frozen fruit pops to begin the year for online learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Determined
Brooklyn Gerke, 8, her brothers, Gabriel Harris, 8, and Cater Gerke, 5, stood with their mother, Sarah Harris, as they and other parents and students lined up outside Parkside Elementary School, 1900 W. College Ave. in Normal, to pick up their computers and tablets for the beginning of school, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Welcome back?
Parkside Elementary School principal Chris Ellis handed out a frozen fruit pop to Kane Franzen, as his family picked up their computers and tablets for the beginning of school, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Higher education
Illinois Wesleyan University professor Mike Theune presented student speakers who appealed for preservation of the humanities at the school during a public rally under a large tent on the quad Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Won't miss a note
Savannah Sleevar, 17, a Bloomington High School senior, looks over sheet music as she practices on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home. Musicians found ways to keep up their tempo despite the virus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Another kind of test
An Illinois State University student leaves the school's new temporary COVID-19 testing facility near Watterson Towers on Sept. 28.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fashion for the times
Illinois Wesleyan University sophomore Alex Seehuus, a computer sciences major from Bloomington, twirls her "Veiled Hat" entry in the school's COVID
Runaway Fashion Show on Ames Plaza, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Some 21 2D design students entered the fashion show that intended to showcase whimsical creations inspired by social distancing in the time of the coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Creating art with BCAI
Tiahna Abbott, left, and Ty-Kayla Abbott use spay paint cans to create a work of art under the direction of local artist "Famous Doug" during the Rhythm & Spray Paint BCAI informational event Saturday at Franklin Park, Bloomington. The event is sponsored by BCAI-Breaking Chains & Advancing Increase School of Arts. The event also will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Back to class, for a while
Heyworth High School civics teacher Ryan Lawler helps his students prepare a prediction map for the 2020 Presidential Electoral College results during his class, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Learning goes on
Heyworth High School seniors Brock Carlton, 18, Logan Wills, 17, and Noah Penry, 17, prepare scripts while making a podcast about voter preferences during teacher Ryan Lawler's civics class, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Back to school
Grove Elementary School music teacher Gabe Myers, left, welcomes Laila Abouelmagd, 5, to kindergarten, as her grandmother, Dolores Callahan, and father, Mohamed Abouelmagd unload her school supplies, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Students toted their school supplies from their parents' parked cars to their classrooms as parents were not allowed to leave the parking lot due to the coronavirus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A new world
Grove Elementary School Principal Sarah Edwards, left, directs traffic as Maria Hullinger delivers her daughter, Ava, 7, a second grader, and Annabel Gardner, 5, a kindergartner, for the first day of in-person school, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Welcome back
Students arrived at Grove Elementary School for the first day of classes, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Educationally distanced
Grove Elementary School kindergarten student Braden Beck, 5, said good morning to his teacher, Emily Kauten, on the first day of classes, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Students were returning to school for the first day of classes during the pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Looking for a few good drivers
Safety coordinator Jason Thorp fills a tank at Illinois Central School Bus in Bloomington on Thursday.
With many teachers opting out of returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, schools around the U.S. are working to find replacements.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Substitute
Special Education teacher Dustin Underwood substitutes for a culinary arts teacher as Unit 5 superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle stops by at Normal Community West High School on Thursday. Coronavirus has complicated l
ong-running struggles to find substitute teachers in many areas.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Holding down the fort
Special Education teacher Dustin Underwood stands under a cooking demonstration mirror as he substitutes for a culinary arts teacher during the pandemic at Normal Community West High School Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
One last test
Allison Everidge, an Illinois Wesleyan University sophomore psychology, biology and premed major from Fishers, Indiana, studies for exams on Tuesday. IWU students will have a shortened school year as the university attempts to lessen exposure to COVID-19.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
