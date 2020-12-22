Watch now: Coles County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported that 33 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Tuesday in the county.

The health department said the new figures have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 4,186, with seven currently hospitalized, 293 recovering, 3,816 recovered, and 70 deceased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 116 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.

Photos: Surviving COVID in Central Illinois schools

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.