Watch now: Coles County reports 49 new COVID cases on Monday

Pritzker’s press office released a video of him watching with apparent elation as the doses were unloaded Monday from a UPS truck and then stored in ultracold freezers at the Illinois outpost of the Strategic National Stockpile. The administration did not allow reporters inside the warehouse, which is being guarded by Illinois State Police to protect the highly coveted shipment.

“Eleven months after scientists the world over first got their hands on the genetic sequence of this virus — and we are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Pritzker said later during his daily news conference. “May we all take a moment to feel hope.”

Illinois expects to receive 100,000 doses over the next few days, with hundreds of thousands of additional doses in the coming weeks. The shipments are part of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, an effort to start beating back a pandemic has killed 1.6 million people and sickened 71 million people worldwide.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.