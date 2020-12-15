 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County reports 49 new COVID cases on Monday
Watch now: Coles County reports 49 new COVID cases on Monday

CHARLESTON — Health officials on Monday reported 49 more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest positive cases bring the county's total to 3,913 since the pandemic began, a news release from the Coles County Health Department stated.

Of those, total cases 16 are hospitalized, 3,502 have recovered, 66 have died and 329 are recovering.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 103 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 856,118 cases, including 14,394 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total 11,869,088. As of last night, 4,951 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 patients were in the ICU and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

On Monday, the state received 43,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that federal regulators approved for emergency use late last week, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office. The initial shots will be reserved for health care workers in 50 counties that have seen the highest per capita death rates from COVID-19.

Pritzker’s press office released a video of him watching with apparent elation as the doses were unloaded Monday from a UPS truck and then stored in ultracold freezers at the Illinois outpost of the Strategic National Stockpile. The administration did not allow reporters inside the warehouse, which is being guarded by Illinois State Police to protect the highly coveted shipment.

“Eleven months after scientists the world over first got their hands on the genetic sequence of this virus — and we are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Pritzker said later during his daily news conference. “May we all take a moment to feel hope.”

Illinois expects to receive 100,000 doses over the next few days, with hundreds of thousands of additional doses in the coming weeks. The shipments are part of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, an effort to start beating back a pandemic has killed 1.6 million people and sickened 71 million people worldwide.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

