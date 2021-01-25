Watch now: Coles County reports additional COVID death; residents encouraged to be patient amid vaccine delays

CHARLESTON — Coles County residents are asked to remain patient as the state continues to deal with COVID vaccination delays, health officials said Monday.
The caution was part of the Coles County Health Department's daily update, which also included news that another resident has died from COVID complications. The death brought the county’s total to 83. The release also said 12 more county residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 4,920.
The release said all Coles County COVID-19 vaccinations appointments are full and phone line registration isn’t currently available. In the release, health department officials said they understand the urgency concerning the vaccine, adding updates will be announced and also posted on the health department and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center websites.
On Monday, the state entered Phase 1B of its vaccination plan, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker stressed at a visit to a vaccination site in Tinley Park Monday that vaccines will currently be administered by appointment only.
“The rollout of Phase 1B is truly an exciting development, but I want to remind everyone that there are only about 120,000 first doses arriving in Illinois — outside of Chicago, that is — this week,” Pritzker said. “Because of the federal supply limitations, I want to emphasize that vaccinations are being given by appointment only. I've said that before, but I want to make it clear so people don't go line up at their local pharmacy or line up at their local health department.”
Pritzker also used the event to announce the coronavirus.illinois.gov webpage will now have a portal to share information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The page has information about vaccine sites, eligibility, appointments and more.
The website has a list of vaccine site locations and links to the website of the pharmacy, health department or other location where a vaccine appointment can be made.
Pritzker, however, said “the vast majority of people” will be unable to make an appointment immediately in Phase 1B due to restrictions of who is eligible in the phase and a limited supply coming from the federal government.
While Phase 1A prioritized health care workers and long-term care residents, Phase 1B includes people aged 65 years and older and non-health care frontline essential workers, defined as “those workers who are essential for the functioning of society and are at highest risk of exposure.”
To date, Illinois has been delivered over 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 692,763 doses have been administered, with an average of 28,171 shots administered each of the past seven days.
Of the doses received, 550,050 have been part of the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program which focuses on vaccinating long-term care residents through partnerships with nationwide pharmacy chains. A total of 110,403 doses have been administered through that program.
Pritzker said that program “has gone exceedingly slow,” and he noted that the vaccines given through the program are taken from the state’s federal allotment. Pritzker also announced Region 1 in northwest Illinois and Region 2 in north-central Illinois each moved to Phase 4, which allows for indoor dining and drinking and, after last Friday’s announcement from the Illinois Department of Public Health, competitive participation in high school athletics.
The state reported another 49 deaths Monday after reporting 39 on Sunday and 96 on Saturday, bringing the total death count to 18,798 since the pandemic began. There have been more than 1.1 million confirmed or probable cases among 15.4 million test results reported.
The rolling seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 4.7%, according to IDPH, decreasing for the 17th straight day and hitting its lowest point since Oct. 15.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
