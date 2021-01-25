Watch now: Coles County reports additional COVID death; residents encouraged to be patient amid vaccine delays

CHARLESTON — Coles County residents are asked to remain patient as the state continues to deal with COVID vaccination delays, health officials said Monday.

The caution was part of the Coles County Health Department's daily update, which also included news that another resident has died from COVID complications. The death brought the county’s total to 83. The release also said 12 more county residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 4,920.

The release said all Coles County COVID-19 vaccinations appointments are full and phone line registration isn’t currently available. In the release, health department officials said they understand the urgency concerning the vaccine, adding updates will be announced and also posted on the health department and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center websites.

On Monday, the state entered Phase 1B of its vaccination plan, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker stressed at a visit to a vaccination site in Tinley Park Monday that vaccines will currently be administered by appointment only.