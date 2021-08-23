Watch now: Coles County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Monday reported the deaths of two additional Coles County residents with COVID-19, the first deaths reported since late July in the county.
"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends," the health department reported. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves ones in this very difficult time."
In addition, the health department reported that 28 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Saturday in the county, 17 on Sunday, and 19 on Monday. The new cases have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 6,523. The total currently consists of 6,239 recovered, 181 recovering, and 103 deceased.
The health department reported that those who are fully vaccinated and in close contact with a positive case will not need to quarantine unless they begin showing symptoms. Fully vaccinated individuals that are exposed are recommended to test on day three to day five of last exposure to the positive case.
"Fully vaccinated individuals that are named as a close contact and have no symptoms may return to work but must wear a mask and social distance during their 14 days after exposure," the health department reported.
