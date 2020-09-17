Watch now: Coles County reports two more coronavirus-related deaths

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Two more Coles County residents died from complications related to coronavirus, Coles County health officials announced Wednesday.

The announcement brings to 27 the number of COVID-19-related deaths since March. The Coles County Health Department also reported 30 new cases. To date, there have been 1,352 confirmed cases. Of those 1,127 have recovered, 195 are recovering and three are hospitalized.

The news comes as state officials said Wednesday that coronavirus infection rates appear to be declining in most parts of Illinois, including two regions that are currently under enhanced mitigation measures such as the closing of bars and restaurants to indoor service..

In Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, the rolling average test positivity rate fell to 6.4 percent, according to the latest data. That’s a tenth of a point below the 6.5-percent benchmark that would allow for the lifting of those restrictions.

“IDPH will continue to watch that positivity over the next few days, and if that trend holds for three days, we will remove the resurgence mitigations and return the entire region to Phase Four of the Restore Illinois plan,” Pritzker said.