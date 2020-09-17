Watch now: Coles County reports two more coronavirus-related deaths

CHARLESTON — Two more Coles County residents died from complications related to coronavirus, Coles County health officials announced Wednesday.
The announcement brings to 27 the number of COVID-19-related deaths since March. The Coles County Health Department also reported 30 new cases. To date, there have been 1,352 confirmed cases. Of those 1,127 have recovered, 195 are recovering and three are hospitalized.
The news comes as state officials said Wednesday that coronavirus infection rates appear to be declining in most parts of Illinois, including two regions that are currently under enhanced mitigation measures such as the closing of bars and restaurants to indoor service..
In Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, the rolling average test positivity rate fell to 6.4 percent, according to the latest data. That’s a tenth of a point below the 6.5-percent benchmark that would allow for the lifting of those restrictions.
“IDPH will continue to watch that positivity over the next few days, and if that trend holds for three days, we will remove the resurgence mitigations and return the entire region to Phase Four of the Restore Illinois plan,” Pritzker said.
In Region 4, which includes the Metro East area across the river from St. Louis, the rolling average test positivity rate stood at 8.9 percent. That’s still above the 8-percent threshold that triggers the enhanced mitigation efforts, but well below the 9.6-percent rate the area recorded just three days earlier.
The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.7 percent as of Wednesday, an increase of one-tenth of a percent from the day prior.
In Shelby County, 13 more residents have tested posted, bringing the county total to 328 confirmed cases.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 266,151. The department also reported an additional 35 virus-related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,367.
