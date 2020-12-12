 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County sees 102 COVID-19 cases, new single-day high
Watch now: Coles County sees 102 COVID-19 cases, new single-day high

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported that 102 additional laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified on Friday, which is a new single-day high for the county.

The health department reported that this new figure has increased the total case count for Coles County since the pandemic began to 3,842. That current total includes 22 hospitalized, 291 recovering, 3,464 recovered, and 65 deceased.

Watch now: Community COVID-19 testing to be offered in Charleston on Tuesday

The COVID-19 death toll surpassed 14,000 on Friday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 190 additional deaths in people from their 20s to over 100 years of age.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker praised a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel’s decision to recommend approval of the vaccine and said he expects quick official approval from the FDA.

“Historically, the FDA rules in the direction of these panels. And in this case with months of data indicating that this vaccine is safe, and thus far, 95 percent effective, the FDA’s decision is all but imminent,” he said. “Our own review panel is poised to review all available FDA data, and based on all information to date, the team is optimistic that this vaccine can safely move forward.”

The FDA’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will then meet to offer advice as to how the vaccine should be distributed in future rounds within the population.

“Federal officials have told us that these first doses will be shipped out to states within 24 hours of approval and Illinois is prepared to quickly get this vaccine to our frontline health care workforce,” Pritzker said.

Still, Pritzker said, it will be months before the vaccine is available to the general population. Health care workers and long-term care residents will be prioritized to receive the initial doses, per the state’s vaccine plan.

“That means that an awful lot of people are still going to be needing to wear masks and socially distance and they're going to need to follow the mitigations and treat it as if the vaccine doesn't exist for them because it hasn't been manufactured yet to supply it to them,” he said. “So that means we're going to see continued infections and continued hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators and ultimately deaths.”

The state also reported 9,420 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 832,951 cases with 14,050 deaths among more than 11.5 million test results reported. There were 104,448 results reported Friday for a one-day positivity rate of 9.1 percent.

The state’s seven-day rolling average case positivity rate decreased to 9.4 percent on Friday, the fourth straight day of decreases.

While on a downward trend, the rate still means there’s high community spread of the virus. Pritzker said when community spread is high, that means the virus has a better chance of making its way into long-term care facilities where populations are more vulnerable.

