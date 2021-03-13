Watch now: Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 13 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,430, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of those, seven county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease and 136 are recovering, the news release said. Also, 5,194 have recovered and 93 county residents have died from the disease, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,763 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 39 additional deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.