Watch now: Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 13 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 5,335.

Of those, three county residents are currently hospitalized, 104 are recovering from the disease, 5,137 have recovered and 91 are decease, the release said.

Also in the release, health department officials included a reminder about limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to local health departments throughout Illinois. It said announcements will be made when vaccination clinics become available.

Cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease as the statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate remained at 2.4% Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,577 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 of 56,181 test results reported, including 47 additional deaths.