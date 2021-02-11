Watch now: Coles County sees 18 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 18 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 5,146.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 167 are recovering, 4,887 have recovered and 88 are deceased, the release said.

The release also said the department has received its weekly state allotment of vaccine and all appointments for vaccinations are currently filled.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday said Illinois is making progress in adding more vaccination sites, with 517 vaccination locations established statewide. However, he conceded making an appointment requires patience because the state hasn’t received enough vaccines to provide for everyone who is eligible in phase 1B.

Illinois has received 2,152,425 vaccine doses, with nearly 1.5 million administered as of late Tuesday.

Also Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there is pathway for the city’s bars and restaurants to eventually serve 50% of their indoor capacity. Beginning Thursday, the businesses can serve 25% of capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.