Watch now: Coles County sees 18 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 18 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 5,146.
Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 167 are recovering, 4,887 have recovered and 88 are deceased, the release said.
The release also said the department has received its weekly state allotment of vaccine and all appointments for vaccinations are currently filled.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday said Illinois is making progress in adding more vaccination sites, with 517 vaccination locations established statewide. However, he conceded making an appointment requires patience because the state hasn’t received enough vaccines to provide for everyone who is eligible in phase 1B.
Illinois has received 2,152,425 vaccine doses, with nearly 1.5 million administered as of late Tuesday.
Also Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there is pathway for the city’s bars and restaurants to eventually serve 50% of their indoor capacity. Beginning Thursday, the businesses can serve 25% of capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.
Lightfoot said the expansion of indoor capacity to 40% will be granted once the city reaches "moderate risk” level in metrics that include the number of daily COVID cases and hospital capacity. She said the city is trending in the right direction.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,825 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings to more than 1.1 million cases since the start of the pandemic, including 19,739 deaths.
As of late Tuesday, 2,082 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 464 patients in intensive care units and 232 patients on ventilators.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.