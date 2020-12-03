Watch now: Coles County sees 2 more deaths from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Two more Coles County residents have died from COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.
The deaths followed one announced on Wednesday and brought the county's total number of deaths from the coronavirus-caused disease to 61, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.
The release also said 31 more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bring the county's total number of cases to 3,555.
In addition to the deaths, 16 people are hospitalized, 981 are recovering and 2,497 have recovered, the news release said.
Illinois public health officials also Thursday reported 10,959 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus illness and a second consecutive day of near-record deaths.
The 192 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, matched the toll from May 13, at the height of the initial wave of the disease in Illinois.
That total is second only to the 238 reported Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported this week was delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Hospitalization numbers continue to decrease slowly, good news particularly because the state's health care front is bracing for another rush of cases in coming weeks after Thanksgiving travel and congregations.
There were 5,653 inpatients Thursday, a one-day drop of 111 but more than 8% lower than the 6,175 in hospital beds on Nov. 21. Likewise, there were 1,170 intensive care units occupied and 693 on ventilators, both declined from Thanksgiving Day highs of 1,224 in ICU and 724 using ventilators.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
