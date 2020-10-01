 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County sees 22 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County sees 22 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 22 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

The announcement from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county's total to 1,592.

Watch now: Coles community leaders send message urging following of COVID-19 precautions

It said nine county residents are hospitalized because of the disease, 148 are recovering, 1,404 have recovered and there have been 31 deaths.

The department's announcement urged continued following of what's called the "3 Ws," precautions to take to help limit the spread of the virus. Those are wearing face masks, watching distance with social distancing and washing hands frequently, it said.

The Shelby County Health Department announced Thursday that 16 county residents have tested positive.

Central Illinois Early Voting Dates, Times and Locations 2020 Nov. Election

