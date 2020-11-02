Watch now: Coles County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported that 23 additional cases of COVID-19 were identified on Monday, which was the first day of the state's stepped up mitigation measures for the region.

The health department said the new figures have brought Coles County total cases to 2,285, with 15 currently hospitalized, 324 recovering, 1,906 recovered, and 40 deceased.

Coles County's COVID-19 metrics level was recently moved into the "orange" warning level by the state. The health department said the state's Region 6, which includes Coles County, has reached 8% or greater for the past three days. The state on Monday imposed increased mitigation measures on Region 6, including the temporary closure of restaurant dining rooms.

"We can make a difference by following the 3 W's. Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands," the health department said.