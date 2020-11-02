 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Coles County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Coles County sees 23 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported that 23 additional cases of COVID-19 were identified on Monday, which was the first day of the state's stepped up mitigation measures for the region.

The health department said the new figures have brought Coles County total cases to 2,285, with 15 currently hospitalized, 324 recovering, 1,906 recovered, and 40 deceased. 

Watch now: Coles County restaurant owners, customers brace for COVID restrictions

Coles County's COVID-19 metrics level was recently moved into the "orange" warning level by the state. The health department said the state's Region 6, which includes Coles County, has reached 8% or greater for the past three days. The state on Monday imposed increased mitigation measures on Region 6, including the temporary closure of restaurant dining rooms.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We can make a difference by following the 3 W's. Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands," the health department said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 6,222 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths. The state has now reported a total of 423,502 cases, including 9,810 deaths.

New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scare on the Square in Charleston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News