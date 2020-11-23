 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County sees 58th death from COVID-19
Watch now: Coles County sees 58th death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the county’s total number of deceased from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 58.

In the release, department officials said they wished to “extend our heartfelt condolences” to the deceased person’s family and friends.

The release also said an additional 51 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

It said the new cases brought the county’s overall total to 3,215. Those include 15 people who are hospitalized, 834 who are recovering and 2,308 who have recovered, it said.

Also in the release, health department officials again noted the recent increase in COVID-19 cases statewide that have led to increased restrictions throughout Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases, as well as 47 deaths.

Public health officials nationwide have been urging people to scrap traditional Thanksgiving plans to curb the spread of the disease.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said it isn't too late.

“Thanksgiving hasn't happened yet. People can still change their plans and change the outcome,” she said during a news conference. “'We don't have to have superspreader events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and then bring it back. Please reconsider your plans and see if we can be part of the solution to decrease infections instead of part of a plan to increase them.”

There are currently 6,171 people hospitalized with coronavirus with 1,206 people in intensive care units and 635 people on ventilators. Overall, Illinois has reported 664,620 cases of COVID-19 and 11,552 deaths.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

