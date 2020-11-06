Watch now: Coles County sees 60 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 60 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported on Friday.

The new cases were announced in a news release from the Coles County Health Department, coming during a week when the county saw its highest one-day total for new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Friday’s news release said the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2,499. Of those, 19 people are hospitalized, 414 are recovering, 2,019 have recovered and 47 are deceased, the release said.

In nearby Shelby County, officials announced 26 new cases and the death of man in his 80s who had previously tested positive for coronavirus. That brings to 851 the total number of positive cases, and 21 deaths.