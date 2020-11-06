Watch now: Coles County sees 60 new COVID-19 cases

Governor Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update.Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Friday, November 6, 2020
CHARLESTON — An additional 60 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported on Friday.
The new cases were announced in a news release from the Coles County Health Department, coming during a week when the county saw its highest one-day total for new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Friday’s news release said the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2,499. Of those, 19 people are hospitalized, 414 are recovering, 2,019 have recovered and 47 are deceased, the release said.
In nearby Shelby County, officials announced 26 new cases and the death of man in his 80s who had previously tested positive for coronavirus. That brings to 851 the total number of positive cases, and 21 deaths.
Every one of the 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, part of Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, is under “resurgence mitigations” because of high test-positivity or hospitalization rates. Bar and restaurant service is limited to outdoors only and must stop at 11 p.m. Gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
Coles and Shelby counties are part of Region 6.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,376 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths.
To date, the state is reporting a total of 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 specimens for a total 8,215,129. As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 786 patients were in the ICU and 339 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
