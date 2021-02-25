Watch now: Coles County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Eight additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county's total of 5,295, a report from the Coles County Health Department said.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized and 134 are recovering, according to the report. Also, 5,066 people have recovered from the disease and 90 are deceased, it said.

The 130,021 COVID-19 vaccinations administered Wednesday set a record for the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

Heath officials made the boost as they reported 1,884 new cases of the coronavirus and 32 new deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of shots Wednesday shattered Illinois’ previous high of 95,375 inoculations given Feb. 11. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement he expects six-figure vaccination days to become the norm as pharmaceutical companies bolster production and state’s receive larger shipments.