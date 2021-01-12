 Skip to main content
Watch now: Coles County sees another COVID-19 death; state's rolling positivity rate continues to decline
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Watch now: Coles County sees another COVID-19 death; state's rolling positivity rate continues to decline

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the county’s total number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 77.

An additional 10 county residents have also tested positive for the disease, the news release said. It said the county’s case total is now 4,719.

In addition to the deaths, six people are currently hospitalized, 250 are recovering and 4,386 have recovered, according to the release.

Also in the release, health department officials indicated that the department should soon announce how to sign up and register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available to the general public.

The state of Illinois is still in the first phase of vaccination, administering the vaccine to health care workers.

The release also said vaccination information is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.

The statewide seven-day rolling COVID-19 case positivity rate remained below 8% for a third consecutive day Tuesday after decreasing for a fourth straight day.

Tuesday’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 7.5%, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from Monday.

The state reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with an additional 117 deaths recorded over the previous 24 hours. The state has reported 1,040,168 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and the death toll climbed to 17,743 across the state’s 102 counties.

As of Monday night, 3,554 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in the hospital, an increase of 14 from the day prior, and 757 patients were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of two from the day prior. There were 409 patients reported to be on ventilators, an increase of eight from the day prior.

The state reported 93,491 test results over the previous 24 hours for a total of more than 14.2 million tests completed since the pandemic began. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 7.1%.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

